Research Report on Lithium-Metal-Polymer (LMP) Battery Market 2019 – Globally Influencing Factors, Business Strategy, Competitive Insights by Industry Size, Share Forecast to 2025

Lithium-Metal-Polymer (LMP) Battery market report employs the SWOT analysis technique for the valuation of the development of the most remarkable Key players. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

Top Key Players of Global Lithium-Metal-Polymer (LMP) Battery Market Are:

Bollore

Toyota

Panasonic

Jiawei

Bosch

Quantum Scape

BMW

Hyundai

About Lithium-Metal-Polymer (LMP) Battery Market:

A solid state battery is composed mainly of cathode, anode, and solid electrolyte, as developed during the latter half of the 20th century. Lithium Solid-State Battery have a simpler structure than the traditional LiBs, and the simplified structure with a solid electrolyte enables higher energy density. Solid electrolytes not only conduct Li+ ions but also serve as the separator, as shown in Figure below. In Lithium Solid-State Battery, no organic liquid electrolyte, electrolyte salt, separator, or binder is required, which dramatically simplifies the assembly process. The operational principle of Lithium Solid-State Battery is no different from the traditional LiBs. In the charge process, lithium ions deintercalate from the cathode material and transport to the anode through the electrolyte, while electrons drift to the anode by the external circuit. Lithium ions combine with electrons to form more complete lithium atoms. The discharge process is just the reverse.

Although Lithium Solid-State Battery based on inorganic solid electrolytes have clearly demonstrated their great possibilities for electric vehicles and large-scale energy storage systems, further development is still required to improve their energy density, rate capability, and cycling stability, while ensuring excellent safety. Actually, they are still far from being commercialized for industrial applications, which require systematical studies and will be a complicated process.

Making Lithium Solid-State Battery usable outside the laboratory involves multiple factors such as solid electrolytes, electrodes, interface properties, and construction design. The high cost and very small production scale of solid state electrolytes with high ionic conductivity hinder the application of Lithium Solid-State Battery. Meanwhile, Lithium Solid-State Battery still suffer from inferior power density and poor cycle life, due to the high transfer resistance of lithium ions between the electrodes and solid electrolytes. Thus, at this stage, the direction for research exploring Lithium Solid-State Battery for commercial applications is to develop new cathodes based on the conversion reaction mechanism with low or even zero strain and energy levels well matched with the electrolytes. All of these together are expected to yield new material systems with high capacity. In addition, the use of lithium metal in anodes will be another thrust of Lithium Solid-State Battery development. Another is the design of novel SEs with high lithium-ion conductivity at room temperature and wide electrochemical window. Meanwhile, future SEs should show excellent chemical stability in the presence of metallic lithium. Also, new methods should be proposed to reduce the interfacial resistance between the electrode and electrolyte. Finally, the optimal combination of different fabrication processes and equipment automation as well as device design are necessary for the realization of Lithium Solid-State Battery with high capacity, low cost, and high yield.

In 2019, the market size of Lithium-Metal-Polymer (LMP) Battery is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Lithium-Metal-Polymer (LMP) Battery.

In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of Lithium-Metal-Polymer (LMP) Battery:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Lithium-Metal-Polymer (LMP) Battery in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Lithium-Metal-Polymer (LMP) Battery Market Segmentation, On the Basis of Types:

Polymer-Based Lithium Solid-State Battery

Lithium Solid-State Battery with Inorganic Solid Electrolytes

Lithium-Metal-Polymer (LMP) Battery Market Segmentation, On the Basis of Applications:

Consumer Electronics

Electric Vehicle

Aerospace

Others

The Report Can Answer the Following Questions:

What is the global (North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia, China, Japan) production, production value, consumption, consumption value, import and export of Lithium-Metal-Polymer (LMP) Battery?

Who are the global key manufacturers of Lithium-Metal-Polymer (LMP) Battery Industry How being their operating situation (capacity, production, price, cost, gross and revenue)?

What are the types and applications of Lithium-Metal-Polymer (LMP) Battery What being the market share of each type and application?

What are the upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment of Lithium-Metal-Polymer (LMP) Battery What being the manufacturing process of Lithium-Metal-Polymer (LMP) Battery?

What will the Lithium-Metal-Polymer (LMP) Battery market size and the growth rate be in 2025?

What are the key factors driving the global Lithium-Metal-Polymer (LMP) Battery industry?

Geographical Segmentation:

Lithium-Metal-Polymer (LMP) Battery Market Report Contains Following Points in TOC:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Lithium-Metal-Polymer (LMP) Battery Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Lithium-Metal-Polymer (LMP) Battery Market Size

2.2 Lithium-Metal-Polymer (LMP) Battery Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.4 Key Trends for Lithium-Metal-Polymer (LMP) Battery Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Lithium-Metal-Polymer (LMP) Battery Production by Manufacturers

3.2 Lithium-Metal-Polymer (LMP) Battery Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Lithium-Metal-Polymer (LMP) Battery Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Lithium-Metal-Polymer (LMP) Battery Production by Regions

4.1 North America

4.2 Europe

4.3 China

4.4 Southeast Asia

4.5 India

5 Breakdown Data by Type and Applications

5.1 Global Lithium-Metal-Polymer (LMP) Battery Market Size by Type

5.2 Global Market Size by Applications

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Lithium-Metal-Polymer (LMP) Battery Production by Type

6.2 Global Lithium-Metal-Polymer (LMP) Battery Revenue by Type

6.3 Lithium-Metal-Polymer (LMP) Battery Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Lithium-Metal-Polymer (LMP) Battery Breakdown Data by Application

Continued……

