Research Report on LW Sport Aircraft Market 2019 – Globally Influencing Factors, Business Strategy, Competitive Insights by Industry Size, Share Forecast to 2025

Global “LW Sport Aircraft Market” report 2019 basically focuses on market size, share, revenue, industry growth rate, trends and forecast. LW Sport Aircraft market report provides basic overview of company profile, top key players, geography, gross-margin, and import/export data.

List of Top Key Players in the Global LW Sport Aircraft Market:

CubCrafters (USA)

Flight Design (Germany)

Legend Aircraft (USA)

Tecnam (Italy)

Cessna (USA)

Czech Sport Aircraft (Czech)

Remos (Germany)

Jabiru (Australia)

CGS Aviation (United States)

Progressive Aerodyne (United States)

Aeroprakt (Ukraine)

The Airplane Factory (South Africa)

BOT Aircraft (Liechtenstein)

Aeroprakt Manufacturing (Poland)

Ekolot (Poland)

Kitfox Aircraft (USA)

LSA America (United States)

About LW Sport Aircraft Market:

A light-sport aircraft (LSA) is a small aircraft that is simple to fly and that meets certain regulations set by a national aviation authority restricting weight and performance.

The Light Sport Aircraft are expected to grow at a CAGR of -1.46% from 39 million USD in 2017 to reach 34.7 million USD by 2025 in global market. The Light Sport Aircraft market is dispersion market; the revenue of top ten manufacturers accounts about 50% of the total revenue in 2017. The high-end products mainly come from USA and Europe.

The leading manufactures mainly are CubCrafters, FlightÂ Design, Legend Aircraft, Tecnam, Cessna, Czech Sport Aircraft, Remos, Jabiru, CGS Aviation, Progressive Aerodyne. CubCrafters is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 9.8% in 2017. The next is FlightÂ Design and Legend Aircraft.

There are mainly three type product of Light Sport Aircraft market: S-LSA, E-LSA and Other.

The global LW Sport Aircraft market was valued at 39 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 35 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of -1.5% during 2019-2025.

Global LW Sport Aircraft Market Report Segment by Types:

S-LSA

E-LSA

Others

Global LW Sport Aircraft Market Report Segmented by Application:

Sport and Recreation

Flight Training

Aircraft Rental

Geographical Segmentation:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of LW Sport Aircraft in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

