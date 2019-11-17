 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Research Report on Medical Imaging Systems Market 2019 – Globally Influencing Factors, Business Strategy, Competitive Insights by Industry Size, Share Forecast to 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 17, 2019

Medical Imaging Systems

Global “Medical Imaging Systems Market” report 2019 helps to provide market status based on product type, applications, and regions. Medical Imaging Systems market report employs the SWOT analysis technique for the valuation of the development of the most remarkable Key players. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

Top Key Players of Global Medical Imaging Systems Market Are:

  • GE Healthcare
  • Siemens Healthcare
  • Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation
  • Hitachi
  • Carestream Health
  • Esaote
  • Hologic
  • Fujifilm
  • Samsung Medison
  • Shimadzu Corporation

    About Medical Imaging Systems Market:

  • Medical imaging is the technique and process of creating visual representations of the interior of a body for clinical analysis and medical intervention, as well as visual representation of the function of some organs or tissues (physiology). Medical imaging seeks to reveal internal structures hidden by the skin and bones, as well as to diagnose and treat disease. Medical imaging also establishes a database of normal anatomy and physiology to make it possible to identify abnormalities. Although imaging of removed organs and tissues can be performed for medical reasons, such procedures are usually considered part of pathology instead of medical imaging.
  • Epidemiological patterns, increasing medical knowledge and increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases, advantages of medical imaging modalities and advanced imaging equipments are key factors fueling the market growth. Additionally, Technological advancements coupled with supportive investments and funds by government especially in developing countries such as India and China is also expected to contribute towards the market growth. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer also lead to growth of market. North America is the largest market for medical imaging on account of high disposable income, favorable policies, and better healthcare infrastructure. Asia Pacific is expected to show a lucrative growth rate over the forecast period.
  • In 2019, the market size of Medical Imaging Systems is 370 million US$ and it will reach 520 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
  • In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Medical Imaging Systems. This report studies the global market size of Medical Imaging Systems, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
  • This study presents the Medical Imaging Systems production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
  • For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

    In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of Medical Imaging Systems:

    • History Year: 2014 – 2018
    • Base Year: 2018
    • Estimated Year: 2019
    • Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

    Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Medical Imaging Systems in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia-Pacific
    • South America
    • Middle East and Africa

    Medical Imaging Systems Market Segmentation, On the Basis of Types:

  • Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners
  • X-Ray Imaging Systems
  • Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems
  • Ultrasound Imaging Systems
  • Nuclear Imaging Systems
  • Mammography Systems

    Medical Imaging Systems Market Segmentation, On the Basis of Applications:

  • Obstetrics/Gynecology (OB/GYN) Health
  • Orthopedics and Musculoskeletal
  • Neuro and Spine
  • Cardiovascular and Thoracic
  • General Imaging
  • Breast Health

    The Report Can Answer the Following Questions:

    • What is the global (North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia, China, Japan) production, production value, consumption, consumption value, import and export of Medical Imaging Systems?
    • Who are the global key manufacturers of Medical Imaging Systems Industry How being their operating situation (capacity, production, price, cost, gross and revenue)?
    • What are the types and applications of Medical Imaging Systems What being the market share of each type and application?
    • What are the upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment of Medical Imaging Systems What being the manufacturing process of Medical Imaging Systems?
    • What will the Medical Imaging Systems market size and the growth rate be in 2025?
    • What are the key factors driving the global Medical Imaging Systems industry?

    Geographical Segmentation:

