Research Report on Power-assisted Wheelchairs Market 2019 – Globally Influencing Factors, Business Strategy, Competitive Insights by Industry Size, Share Forecast to 2025

Top Key Players of Global Power-assisted Wheelchairs Market Are:

Golden Technologies

Drive Medical

Invacare Corp

Hoveround Corp

Heartway

21st Century SCIENTIFIC Inc.

Pride Mobility Products Corp

EZ Lite Cruiser

Merits Health Products, Inc.

Dane

About Power-assisted Wheelchairs Market:

A Power-assisted Wheelchair can be used by someone who hasnt got the dexterity or mobility, perhaps, to drive a mobility scooter due to arm, hand, shoulder or more general disabling conditions, and do not have the leg strength to propel a manual chair with their feet.

The global Power-assisted Wheelchairs market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Power-assisted Wheelchairs volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Power-assisted Wheelchairs market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of Power-assisted Wheelchairs: History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Power-assisted Wheelchairs in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Power-assisted Wheelchairs Market Segmentation, On the Basis of Types:

Centre Wheel Drive Electric Wheelchair

Front Wheel Drive Electric Wheelchair

Standing Electric Wheelchair

Power-assisted Wheelchairs Market Segmentation, On the Basis of Applications:

Home Use

Hospital

Other