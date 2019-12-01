Research Report on Precision Resistors Market 2019 – Globally Influencing Factors, Business Strategy, Competitive Insights by Industry Size, Share Forecast to 2025

Global “Precision Resistors Market” report 2019 helps to provide market status based on product type, applications, and regions. Precision Resistors market report employs the SWOT analysis technique for the valuation of the development of the most remarkable Key players. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

Top Key Players of Global Precision Resistors Market Are:

Vishay

KOA

Susumu

Cyntec

Viking Tech Corp

Panasonic

Yageo

Walsin Technology Corporation

Bourns

TE Connectivity

About Precision Resistors Market:

The resistive layer is sputtered (vacuum deposition) onto a ceramic base. This creates a uniform metallic film of around 0.1 micrometer thick. Often an alloy of Nickel and Chromium is used (Nichrome). They are produced with different layer thicknesses to accommodate a range of resistance values. The layer is dense and uniform, which makes is suitable to trim the resistance value by a subtractive process. With photo etching or by laser trimming patterns are created to increase the resistive path and to calibrate the resistance value. The base is often alumina ceramic, silicon or glass. Usually thin film is produced as a chip or SMD resistor, but the film can also be applied onto a cylindrical base with axial leads. In this case, more often the term metal film resistor is used.

Thin film is usually used for precision applications. They feature relatively high tolerances, low temperature coefficients and low noise. Also for high frequency applications thin film performs better than thick film. Inductance and capacitance are generally lower. The parasitic inductance of thin film can be higher if it is executed as a cylindrical helix (metal film resistor). This higher performance comes with a cost, which can be factors higher than the price of thick film resistors. Typical examples where thin film is used are medical equipment, audio installations, precision controls and measurement devices. The major applications are High precision: Measuring or monitoring equipment, medical or audio applications, precision controls. This report focus on the thin film resistors.

In 2019, the market size of Precision Resistors is 480 million US$ and it will reach 730 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Precision Resistors. In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of Precision Resistors: History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025 Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Precision Resistors in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Ultra Precision 0.05% Tolerance

0.1% Tolerance

1% Tolerance

Others

Precision Resistors Market Segmentation, On the Basis of Applications:

Instrumentation

Medical Equipment

Automotive Electronics

Communication Device

Others

The Report Can Answer the Following Questions:

What is the global (North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia, China, Japan) production, production value, consumption, consumption value, import and export of Precision Resistors?

Who are the global key manufacturers of Precision Resistors Industry How being their operating situation (capacity, production, price, cost, gross and revenue)?

What are the types and applications of Precision Resistors What being the market share of each type and application?

What are the upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment of Precision Resistors What being the manufacturing process of Precision Resistors?

What will the Precision Resistors market size and the growth rate be in 2025?

What are the key factors driving the global Precision Resistors industry?

