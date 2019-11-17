 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Research Report on Stationary Neutron Generators Market 2019 – Globally Influencing Factors, Business Strategy, Competitive Insights by Industry Size, Share Forecast to 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 17, 2019

Stationary Neutron Generators

Stationary Neutron Generators market report provides basic overview of company profile, top key players, geography, gross-margin, and import/export data.

List of Top Key Players in the Global Stationary Neutron Generators Market:

  • Phoenix
  • Sodern
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • VNIIA
  • Adelphi Technology
  • AMETEK ORTEC
  • Gamma Technology

    About Stationary Neutron Generators Market:

  • Neutron generators are neutron source devices which contain compact linear accelerators and that produce neutrons by fusing isotopes of hydrogen together. The fusion reactions take place in these devices by accelerating either deuterium, tritium, or a mixture of these two isotopes into a metal hydride target which also contains deuterium, tritium or a mixture of these isotopes. Fusion of deuterium atoms (D + D) results in the formation of a He-3 ion and a neutron with a kinetic energy of approximately 2.5 MeV. Fusion of a deuterium and a tritium atom (D + T) results in the formation of a He-4 ion and a neutron with a kinetic energy of approximately 14.1 MeV. Neutron generators have applications in medicine, security, and materials analysis.
  • The Stationary Neutron Generators market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Stationary Neutron Generators.

    Stationary Neutron Generators report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Global Stationary Neutron Generators Market Report Segment by Types:

  • 50mm
  • 48mm
  • 25mm
  • Others

    • Global Stationary Neutron Generators Market Report Segmented by Application:

  • Oil and Gas
  • Security
  • Research
  • Others

    Geographical Segmentation:

    Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Stationary Neutron Generators in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia-Pacific
    • South America
    • Middle East and Africa

    Detailed TOC of Stationary Neutron Generators Market Report 2019-2025:

    1 Study Coverage

    1.1 Stationary Neutron Generators Product

    1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

    1.4 Market by Type

    1.5 Market by Application

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 Global Stationary Neutron Generators Market Size

    2.2 Stationary Neutron Generators Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

    2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

    2.4 Key Trends for Stationary Neutron Generators Markets & Products

    3 Market Size by Manufacturers

    3.1 Stationary Neutron Generators Production by Manufacturers

    3.2 Stationary Neutron Generators Revenue by Manufacturers

    3.3 Stationary Neutron Generators Price by Manufacturers

    3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Stationary Neutron Generators Production by Regions

    4.1 North America

    4.2 Europe

    4.3 China

    4.4 Southeast Asia

    4.5 India

    5 Breakdown Data by Type and Applications

    5.1 Global Stationary Neutron Generators Market Size by Type

    5.2 Global Market Size by Applications

    6 Market Size by Type

    6.1 Global Stationary Neutron Generators Production by Type

    6.2 Global Stationary Neutron Generators Revenue by Type

    6.3 Stationary Neutron Generators Price by Type

    7 Market Size by Application

    7.1 Overview

    7.2 Global Stationary Neutron Generators Breakdown Data by Application

    Continued……

