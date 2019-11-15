Residential Artificial Flower Retail Market Analysis 2019-2023 Growth Opportunities, Trends, Forecast To 2019

The Residential Artificial Flower Retail industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent achievements and strategic deals adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Industry analysts forecast the Residential Artificial Flower Retail market to grow at a CAGR of 3.62% during the period 2019-2023.

The low maintenance cost of artificial flowers is a major factor contributing to the growth of the market . Artificial flowers do not require trimming. watering. pesticides. and fertilizers. thereby reducing maintenance and operating costs. Unlike natural flowers. they do not decay and are not prone to normal wear and tear as they are more durable than natural flowers. This eliminates apprehension of these flowers drying and wilting during the winters and summers. respectively. Unlike natural flowers that can cause health problems for people allergic to pollens. artificial flowers are non-allergic and can be placed anywhere. Moreover. since they are non-toxic. they also do not cause problems for pets. The only maintenance artificial flowers need is regular cleaning. Advantages like these increase their popularity and fuel the market s growth. Ouranalysts have predicted that residential artificial flower retail market will register a CAGR of over 4% by 2023.

List of the Key Players of Residential Artificial Flower Retail:

At Home Stores

Bed Bath & Beyond

Home Depot Product Authority

Target Brands