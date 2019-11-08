 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Residential Outdoor Storage Products Market 2019: Global Industry Share, Size, Demand, Key Findings, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles, Future Prospects and Forecasts to 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 8, 2019

Global “Residential Outdoor Storage Products Market” report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Residential Outdoor Storage Products Market. The Residential Outdoor Storage Products Sales market report focuses on global major leading companies providing information such as company profiles, sales, sales revenue, market share and contact information.

Know About Residential Outdoor Storage Products Market: 

Outdoor Storage In residential zones, outside storage refers to the storage of those items typically found in a residential setting, such as RVs, refuse containers, home furnishings, gardening, home maintenance equipment and supplies, canopies, and the like.The residential outdoor storage products market is concerted market; the revenue of twelve ten players accounts about 70% of the total revenue in 2016.The leading players mainly are Backyard Products, Newell Rubbermaid, Craftsman, Lifetime Products and ShelterLogic. Backyard Products is the largest player; its revenue of US market exceeds 16% in 2016.Geographically, the US residential outdoor storage products market has been segmented into Pacific, South Atlantic, Northeast, East North Central, West South Central and rest of US. The South Atlantic region held the largest share in the US residential outdoor storage products market, its revenue of total market exceeds 25% in 2016.The global Residential Outdoor Storage Products market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Residential Outdoor Storage Products market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Top Key Manufacturers in Residential Outdoor Storage Products Market:

  • Backyard Products
  • Newell Rubbermaid
  • Craftsman
  • Lifetime Products
  • ShelterLogic
  • Arrow Storage Products
  • Suncast Corporation
  • Keter (US Leisure)
  • Palram Applications
  • US Polymer
  • Cedarshed
  • Sheds USA

    Regions covered in the Residential Outdoor Storage Products Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

    Residential Outdoor Storage Products Market by Applications:

  • Vehicles
  • Garden Tools & Equipment
  • Refuse Containers
  • Others

    Residential Outdoor Storage Products Market by Types:

  • Deck Boxes
  • Fabric Covered Sheds
  • Steel Covered Sheds
  • Wood Covered Sheds

    Major Points from Table of Contents:
    1 Study Coverage
    1.1 Residential Outdoor Storage Products Product
    1.2 Market Segments
    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
    1.4 Market by Type
    1.4.1 Global Residential Outdoor Storage Products Market Size Growth Rate by Product
    1.5 Market by End User
    1.5.1 Global Residential Outdoor Storage Products Market Size Growth Rate by End User
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 Global Residential Outdoor Storage Products Market Size
    2.1.1 Global Residential Outdoor Storage Products Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global Residential Outdoor Storage Products Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 Residential Outdoor Storage Products Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global Residential Outdoor Storage Products Sales by Regions
    2.2.2 Global Residential Outdoor Storage Products Revenue by Regions

    3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
    3.1 Residential Outdoor Storage Products Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 Residential Outdoor Storage Products Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.2 Residential Outdoor Storage Products Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1.3 Global Residential Outdoor Storage Products Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 Residential Outdoor Storage Products Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 Residential Outdoor Storage Products Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.2.2 Residential Outdoor Storage Products Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.3 Residential Outdoor Storage Products Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 Residential Outdoor Storage Products Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
    3.4.1 Residential Outdoor Storage Products Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
    3.4.2 Manufacturers Residential Outdoor Storage Products Product Type
    3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Residential Outdoor Storage Products Market
    3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Breakdown Data by Product
    4.1 Global Residential Outdoor Storage Products Sales by Product
    4.2 Global Residential Outdoor Storage Products Revenue by Product
    4.3 Residential Outdoor Storage Products Price by Product

    5 Breakdown Data by End User
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global Residential Outdoor Storage Products Breakdown Data by End User

    6 North America
    6.1 North America Residential Outdoor Storage Products by Countries
    6.1.1 North America Residential Outdoor Storage Products Sales by Countries
    6.1.2 North America Residential Outdoor Storage Products Revenue by Countries
    6.1.3 United States
    6.1.4 Canada
    6.1.5 Mexico
    6.2 North America Residential Outdoor Storage Products by Product
    6.3 North America Residential Outdoor Storage Products by End User

    7 Europe
    7.1 Europe Residential Outdoor Storage Products by Countries
    7.1.1 Europe Residential Outdoor Storage Products Sales by Countries
    7.1.2 Europe Residential Outdoor Storage Products Revenue by Countries
    7.1.3 Germany
    7.1.4 France
    7.1.5 UK
    7.1.6 Italy
    7.1.7 Russia
    7.2 Europe Residential Outdoor Storage Products by Product
    7.3 Europe Residential Outdoor Storage Products by End User

    8 Asia Pacific
    8.1 Asia Pacific Residential Outdoor Storage Products by Countries
    8.1.1 Asia Pacific Residential Outdoor Storage Products Sales by Countries
    8.1.2 Asia Pacific Residential Outdoor Storage Products Revenue by Countries
    8.1.3 China
    8.1.4 Japan
    8.1.5 Korea
    8.1.6 India
    8.1.7 Australia
    8.1.8 Indonesia
    8.1.9 Malaysia
    8.1.10 Philippines
    8.1.11 Thailand
    8.1.12 Vietnam
    8.1.13 Singapore
    8.2 Asia Pacific Residential Outdoor Storage Products by Product
    8.3 Asia Pacific Residential Outdoor Storage Products by End User

    9 Central & South America
    9.1 Central & South America Residential Outdoor Storage Products by Countries
    9.1.1 Central & South America Residential Outdoor Storage Products Sales by Countries
    9.1.2 Central & South America Residential Outdoor Storage Products Revenue by Countries
    9.1.3 Brazil
    9.2 Central & South America Residential Outdoor Storage Products by Product
    9.3 Central & South America Residential Outdoor Storage Products by End User

    10 Middle East and Africa
    10.1 Middle East and Africa Residential Outdoor Storage Products by Countries
    10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Residential Outdoor Storage Products Sales by Countries
    10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Residential Outdoor Storage Products Revenue by Countries
    10.1.3 GCC Countries
    10.1.4 Turkey
    10.1.5 Egypt
    10.1.6 South Africa
    10.2 Middle East and Africa Residential Outdoor Storage Products by Product
    10.3 Middle East and Africa Residential Outdoor Storage Products by End User

    11 Company Profiles

    12 Future Forecast
    12.1 Residential Outdoor Storage Products Market Forecast by Regions
    12.1.1 Global Residential Outdoor Storage Products Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.1.2 Global Residential Outdoor Storage Products Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.2 Residential Outdoor Storage Products Market Forecast by Product
    12.2.1 Global Residential Outdoor Storage Products Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.2.2 Global Residential Outdoor Storage Products Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.3 Residential Outdoor Storage Products Market Forecast by End User
    12.4 North America Residential Outdoor Storage Products Forecast
    12.5 Europe Residential Outdoor Storage Products Forecast
    12.6 Asia Pacific Residential Outdoor Storage Products Forecast
    12.7 Central & South America Residential Outdoor Storage Products Forecast
    12.8 Middle East and Africa Residential Outdoor Storage Products Forecast

    13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
    13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
    13.2 Market Challenges
    13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
    13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

    14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
    14.1 Value Chain Analysis
    14.2 Residential Outdoor Storage Products Customers
    14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
    14.3.1 Sales Channels
    14.3.2 Distributors

    15 Research Findings and Conclusion

    16 Appendix
    16.1 Research Methodology
    16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
    16.1.2 Data Source
    16.2 Author Details
    16.3 Disclaimer

    Continued…

