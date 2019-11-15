 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Residential Smart Meter Market 2019: Industry Demands, Top Key Players, Industry Analysis and Forecast By 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 15, 2019

Global “Residential Smart Meter Market” report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Residential Smart Meter Market. The Residential Smart Meter Sales market report focuses on global major leading companies providing information such as company profiles, sales, sales revenue, market share and contact information.

Know About Residential Smart Meter Market: 

The Residential Smart Meter market was valued at Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Residential Smart Meter.

Top Key Manufacturers in Residential Smart Meter Market:

  • Landis+Gyr
  • Itron
  • Siemens
  • Kamstrup
  • Elster Group
  • Nuri Telecom
  • Sagemcom
  • Iskraemeco
  • ZIV
  • Sanxing
  • Linyang Electronics
  • Wasion Group
  • Haixing Electrical
  • XJ Measurement & Control Meter
  • Chintim Instruments
  • Clou Electronics
  • Holley Metering
  • HND Electronics
  • Longi
  • Banner
  • Sunrise

    Regions covered in the Residential Smart Meter Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

    Residential Smart Meter Market by Applications:

  • Gas Supply System
  • Electricity Supply System
  • Water Supply System

    Residential Smart Meter Market by Types:

  • Single Phase
  • Three Phase

