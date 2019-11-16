 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Residential Water Purifiers Market 2019: Industry Size, Emerging Technologies, Sales Revenue, Key Players Analysis, Development Status, and Industry Expansion Strategies 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 16, 2019

Residential Water Purifiers_tagg

Global “Residential Water Purifiers Market” report provides an overview of the industry consisting of definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The report also sorts the Residential Water Purifiers market as per product types and application sections and studies the individual growth of each segment. Various Residential Water Purifiers industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

Top Key Manufacturers in Residential Water Purifiers Market:

  • Pentair
  • Midea
  • Qinyuan Group
  • 3M Purification
  • Hanston
  • Honeywell
  • Haier
  • Culligan International
  • Royalstar
  • Best Water Technology
  • Panasonic
  • Whirlpool
  • GREE
  • LG Electronics
  • A. O. Smith
  • Toray
  • Watts
  • Unilever Pure it
  • Coway
  • Kent RO Systems
  • Angel

    Know About Residential Water Purifiers Market: 

    Residential Water Purifiers are machines to remove undesirable chemicals, biological contaminants, suspended solids and gases from water. The goal is to produce water fit for a specific purpose. In this report, we will mainly analyze residential water purifiers for providing clean and safe drinking water.Asia-Pacific occupied 55.27% of the sales market in 2017. It is followed by Europe and North America, which respectively account for around 20.44% and 17.89% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of sales. The Residential Water Purifiers market was valued at 11100 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 24300 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Residential Water Purifiers.

    Residential Water Purifiers Market by Applications:

  • Apartment
  • House
  • Other

    Residential Water Purifiers Market by Types:

  • RO Water Purifier
  • UV Water Purifier
  • Other

    Regions covered in the Residential Water Purifiers Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

    Key Reasons to Purchase:

    • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
    • Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
    • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the Axial Piston Hydraulic Motor market and its impact in the global market.
    • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
    • To understand the outlook and prospects for the market.

