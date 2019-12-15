Resistance Welding Machine Market 2019-2024 includes Size, Product Type, Application and Specification

Resistance welding is a welding technology widely used in manufacturing industry for joining metal sheets and components. The weld is made by conducting a strong current through the metal combination to heat up and finally melt the metals at localized point(s) predetermined by the design of the electrodes and/or the work pieces to be welded. A force is always applied before, during and after the application of current to confine the contact area at the weld interfaces and, in some applications, to forge the work pieces.

ARO Technologies

NIMAK

Fronius International

T. J. Snow

Panasonic Welding Systems

Taylor-Winfield

Nippon Avionics

CenterLine

Daihen Corporation

WPI Taiwan

Milco

TECNA

Illinois Tool Works

CEA

Heron

Guangzhou LN

Shenzhen Juntengfa

Guangzhou Zongbang

PW Resistance Welding Products

Manual Resistance Welding Machine

Semi – Automatic Resistance Welding Machine

Automobile Industry

Domestic Appliances Industry

Aircraft Construction

Europe is the largest production region of resistance welding machine currently, occupied 27% market share, and the production was about 15.9 k units in 2015. ARO Technologies, NIMAK and Fronius International are the major producers, and the top three companiesâ occupied 16% market share based on production volume in 2015.

The mainly product types of resistance welding machine include manual resistance welding machine, semi – automatic resistance welding machine and automatic resistance welding machine. Automatic resistance welding machine occupies the largest market based on revenue. The most important application of resistance welding machine is automobile industry, and the demand of resistance welding machine in automobile industry can directly affect the market development of resistance welding machine.

According to research, we forecast that the production of resistance welding machine will reach to 86.5 k units by 2021, keep 6.3% annual growth rate; and the revenue will be 1350 M USD.

Although resistance welding equipment industry brings a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The worldwide market for Resistance Welding Machine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.5% over the next five years, will reach 1700 million US$ in 2024, from 1100 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

