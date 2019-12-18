Resistance Welding Machine Market 2020 | Top Leading Countries, Companies, Consumption, Drivers, Trends, Forces Analysis, Revenue, Challenges and Global Forecast 2024

“Resistance Welding Machine Market” Report also covers producers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges confronted by Resistance Welding Machine industry. Resistance Welding Machine Market report provides a detailed analysis of the industry, with market size forecasts covering the following four decades. Resistance Welding Machine Market analyze factors which influence Demand for Resistance Welding Machines, driving factors, trends, and challenges faced by business vendors, regional evaluation, Segment by type, applications of entire Resistance Welding Machine industry.

Short Details of Resistance Welding Machine Market Report – Resistance welding is a welding technology widely used in manufacturing industry for joining metal sheets and components. The weld is made by conducting a strong current through the metal combination to heat up and finally melt the metals at localized point(s) predetermined by the design of the electrodes and/or the work pieces to be welded. A force is always applied before, during and after the application of current to confine the contact area at the weld interfaces and, in some applications, to forge the work pieces.

Global Resistance Welding Machine market competition by top manufacturers

ARO Technologies

NIMAK

Fronius International

T. J. Snow

Panasonic Welding Systems

Taylor-Winfield

Nippon Avionics

CenterLine

Daihen Corporation

WPI Taiwan

Milco

TECNA

Illinois Tool Works

CEA

Heron

Guangzhou LN

Shenzhen Juntengfa

Guangzhou Zongbang

PW Resistance Welding Products

LORS Machinery

Europe is the largest production region of resistance welding machine currently, occupied 27% market share, and the production was about 15.9 k units in 2015. ARO Technologies, NIMAK and Fronius International are the major producers, and the top three companiesâ occupied 16% market share based on production volume in 2015.

The mainly product types of resistance welding machine include manual resistance welding machine, semi – automatic resistance welding machine and automatic resistance welding machine. Automatic resistance welding machine occupies the largest market based on revenue. The most important application of resistance welding machine is automobile industry, and the demand of resistance welding machine in automobile industry can directly affect the market development of resistance welding machine.

According to research, we forecast that the production of resistance welding machine will reach to 86.5 k units by 2021, keep 6.3% annual growth rate; and the revenue will be 1350 M USD.

Although resistance welding equipment industry brings a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The worldwide market for Resistance Welding Machine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.5% over the next five years, will reach 1700 million US$ in 2024, from 1100 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Resistance Welding Machine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Manual Resistance Welding Machine

Semi – Automatic Resistance Welding Machine

Automatic Resistance Welding Machine

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Automobile Industry

Domestic Appliances Industry

Aircraft Construction

Other Application

Table of Contents

1 Resistance Welding Machine Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Resistance Welding Machine

1.2 Classification of Resistance Welding Machine by Types

1.2.1 Global Resistance Welding Machine Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Resistance Welding Machine Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

ttyps

1.3 Global Resistance Welding Machine Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Resistance Welding Machine Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

aap

1.4 Global Resistance Welding Machine Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Resistance Welding Machine Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Resistance Welding Machine Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Resistance Welding Machine Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Resistance Welding Machine Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Resistance Welding Machine Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Resistance Welding Machine Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Resistance Welding Machine (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

———————————————–

3 Global Resistance Welding Machine Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Resistance Welding Machine Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Resistance Welding Machine Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Resistance Welding Machine Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Resistance Welding Machine Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Resistance Welding Machine Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Resistance Welding Machine Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Resistance Welding Machine Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Resistance Welding Machine Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America Resistance Welding Machine Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Resistance Welding Machine Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America Resistance Welding Machine Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Resistance Welding Machine Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 USA Resistance Welding Machine Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada Resistance Welding Machine Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico Resistance Welding Machine Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6 Europe Resistance Welding Machine Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Resistance Welding Machine Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 Germany Resistance Welding Machine Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.3 UK Resistance Welding Machine Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.4 France Resistance Welding Machine Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.5 Russia Resistance Welding Machine Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.6 Italy Resistance Welding Machine Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

—————————————————

10 Global Resistance Welding Machine Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Resistance Welding Machine Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

10.2 Global Resistance Welding Machine Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Main Entrance Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.4 Guestroom Doors and Locks Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.5 Energy Management Systems Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.6 Kitchen and Bathroom Hardware Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.7 Window Hardware Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.8 Others Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

11 Global Resistance Welding Machine Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Resistance Welding Machine Revenue Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 Resistance Welding Machine Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Hotels Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.4 Resorts Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

12 Global Resistance Welding Machine Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global Resistance Welding Machine Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2 Global Resistance Welding Machine Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.3 North America Resistance Welding Machine Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.4 Europe Resistance Welding Machine Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.5 Asia-Pacific Resistance Welding Machine Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.6 South America Resistance Welding Machine Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.7 Middle East and Africa Resistance Welding Machine Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

