Retractor Market 2020 Report Presents an Overall Analysis, Development Trends, Driving Forces, Opportunities and Future Potential 2026

Global Retractor Market 2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure. The Retractor Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions development status.

Surgical Retractors are surgical instruments with which a surgeon can either actively separate the edges of a surgical incision or wound, or can hold back underlying organs and tissues, so that body parts under the incision may be accessed.

The classification of Retractor includes Hand Held Retractors and Self-Retaining Retractors, and the proportion of Hand Held Retractors in 2015 is about 70.73%.

Retractor is widely used in Abdomen Surgery, Brain Surgery, Vascular Surgery and other field. The proportion of Retractor in Abdomen Surgery and the revenue in 2015 is 34.3 M USD.

North America is the largest supplier of Retractor, with a production market share nearly 45.81% in 2015. Europe is the second largest supplier of Retractor, enjoying production market share nearly 26.06% in 2015.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

J&J (DePuy Synthes)

BD

Teleflex

B.Braun

Medtronic

MTS

Thompson Surgical

CooperSurgical

Mediflex

SENKO MEDICAL INSTRUMENT

Invuity

Takasago Medical

Roboz

Fuji Flex

Jinyang Medical Instruments Co.

Ltd.

Delacroix Chevalier

Tonglu Medical Instrument Equipment Retractor Market by Types

Hand Held Retractors

Self-Retaining Retractors Retractor Market by Applications

Abdomen Surgery

Brain Surgery

Vascular Surgery