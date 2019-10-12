Retractor Market 2025: Industry Demands, CAGR Status, Top Key Players, Industry Analysis and Size

Geographical Coverage: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Retractor Market Report Includes Major Key-Players:

J&J (DePuy Synthes)

BD

Teleflex

B.Braun

Medtronic

MTS

Thompson Surgical

CooperSurgical

Mediflex

SENKO MEDICAL INSTRUMENT

Invuity

Takasago Medical

Roboz

Fuji Flex

Jinyang Medical Instruments Co.

Ltd.

Delacroix Chevalier

The classification of Retractor includes Hand Held Retractors and Self-Retaining Retractors, and the proportion of Hand Held Retractors in 2015 is about 70.73%.Retractor is widely used in Abdomen Surgery, Brain Surgery, Vascular Surgery and other field. The proportion of Retractor in Abdomen Surgery and the revenue in 2015 is 34.3 M USD. North America is the largest supplier of Retractor, with a production market share nearly 45.81% in 2015. Europe is the second largest supplier of Retractor, enjoying production market share nearly 26.06% in 2015.The global Retractor market is valued at 210 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 350 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Retractor market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Abdomen Surgery

Brain Surgery

Vascular Surgery

Other Retractor Market by Types:

Hand Held Retractors