Reusable Icepacks Market 2019–2023: Industry Share, Size, Top Key Players, Growing Technology, Growth Factors, and Industry Key Events

Market Report World offers the latest published report on "Reusable Icepacks Market" report provides detailed analysis and competitive analysis by region and other main information like a manufacturing process, raw material, and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process.

The Reusable Icepacks market is predicted to develop CAGR at 7.64%% during the forecast period 2019-2023. It also talks about the market size of different segments and their growth aspects.

The research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. The Reusable Icepacks market 2019 report consists of the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

The reusable icepacks market analysis considers sales from ice/dry icepacks, refrigerant gel-based icepacks, and chemical-based icepack products. Our study also finds the sales of reusable icepacks in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the ice/dry icepacks segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as preserving the inherent chemical properties of meat, medical, supplies, seafood, and biological materials will play a significant role in the ice/dry icepacks segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global reusable icepacks market report looks at factors such as increasing demand for packaged food and beverages, demand for cold solutions to reduce food wastage in developing countries, and increasing demand for reusable icepacks in sports injuries. However, safe handling and transportation of dry ice, environmental concerns related to plastic waste, and availability of substitutes may hamper the growth of the reusable icepacks industry over the forecast period.

List of the Key Players of Reusable Icepacks:

3M Co.

Accurate Manufacturing Inc.

Arctic Ice LLC

Cardinal Health Inc.

Cold Chain Technologies

Cryopak

Ice Pack Store

King Brand Healthcare Products Ltd.

Nordic Cold Chain Solutions

and TECHNI ICE.

Market Dynamics:

Growing demand for cold solutions to reduce food wastage in developing countries In developing countries, food wastage due to inadequate and inefficient cold chain infrastructure is driving the growth of the reusable icepacks market significantly. This is because only 5% of these products are transported via cold chain using reusable icepacks. Thus, to reduce food wastage, maintaining the freshness and shelf life of perishable food products, and overcoming the resultant revenue losses, the governments in developing countries, such as China and India, are focusing on establishing and implementing cold chain solutions, thus driving the use of reusable icepacks. This demand for cold solutions will lead to the expansion of the global reusable icepacks market at a CAGR of about 8% during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

With the presence of several major players, the global reusable icepacks market is highly fragmented. Technavioâs robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading reusable icepacks manufacturers, that include 3M Co., Accurate Manufacturing Inc., Arctic Ice LLC, Cardinal Health Inc., Cold Chain Technologies, Cryopak, Ice Pack Store, King Brand Healthcare Products Ltd., Nordic Cold Chain Solutions, and TECHNI ICE. Also, the reusable icepacks market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

