Revolving Doors Market 2019 Analysis by Size, Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast To 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 12, 2019

Revolving Doors

GlobalRevolving Doors Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Revolving Doors market size.

About Revolving Doors:

A revolving door typically consists of three or four doors that hang on a central shaft and rotate around a vertical axis within a cylindrical enclosure. Revolving doors are energy efficient as they prevent drafts (via acting as an airlock), thus preventing increases in the heating or cooling required for the building. At the same time, revolving doors allow large numbers of people to pass in and out.

Top Key Players of Revolving Doors Market:

  • Boon Edam
  • Dorma
  • Assa Abloy
  • Record
  • Stanley
  • Geze
  • Horton Automatics
  • ERREKA
  • Grupsa
  • Portalp
  • KBB

    Major Types covered in the Revolving Doors Market report are:

  • Three Wings Type
  • Four Wings Type
  • Other Types

    Major Applications covered in the Revolving Doors Market report are:

  • Commercial Buildings
  • Utility Buildings
  • Office Buildings
  • Other Buildings

    Scope of Revolving Doors Market:

  • The revolving doors consumption volume was 25624 Units in 2016 and is expected to reach 27022 Units in 2017 and 35614 Units in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2017 to 2022. North America`s sales volume accounted for the highest market share (24.11%) in 2016, followed by the China and Europe.
  • At present, the manufactures of revolving doors are concentrated in North America, Europe, Japan and China. Europe is the largest production area in the world, which occupied about 24.71% in 2016. The following areas are North America and China. The global leading players in this market are Boon Edam, Dorma, Assa Abloy, Record, Stanley, etc.
  • The revolving doors are mainly used by Commercial Buildings, Utility Buildings and Office Buildings. The dominant application of revolving doors is Commercial Buildings.
  • Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the increasing demand and the rapid development of downstream market, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep increasing, as well as the consumption value.
  • The worldwide market for Revolving Doors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.5% over the next five years, will reach 890 million US$ in 2024, from 750 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Revolving Doors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Revolving Doors product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Revolving Doors, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Revolving Doors in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Revolving Doors competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Revolving Doors breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Revolving Doors market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Revolving Doors sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Revolving Doors Market Report pages: 117

    1 Revolving Doors Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Revolving Doors by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Revolving Doors Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Revolving Doors Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Revolving Doors Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Revolving Doors Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Revolving Doors Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Revolving Doors Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Revolving Doors Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Revolving Doors Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

