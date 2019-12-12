Revolving Doors Market 2019 Analysis by Size, Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast To 2024

Global “Revolving Doors Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Revolving Doors market size.

About Revolving Doors:

A revolving door typically consists of three or four doors that hang on a central shaft and rotate around a vertical axis within a cylindrical enclosure. Revolving doors are energy efficient as they prevent drafts (via acting as an airlock), thus preventing increases in the heating or cooling required for the building. At the same time, revolving doors allow large numbers of people to pass in and out.

Top Key Players of Revolving Doors Market:

Boon Edam

Dorma

Assa Abloy

Record

Stanley

Geze

Horton Automatics

ERREKA

Grupsa

Portalp

KBB

Major Types covered in the Revolving Doors Market report are:

Three Wings Type

Four Wings Type

Other Types Major Applications covered in the Revolving Doors Market report are:

Commercial Buildings

Utility Buildings

Office Buildings

Other Buildings Scope of Revolving Doors Market:

The revolving doors consumption volume was 25624 Units in 2016 and is expected to reach 27022 Units in 2017 and 35614 Units in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2017 to 2022. North America`s sales volume accounted for the highest market share (24.11%) in 2016, followed by the China and Europe.

At present, the manufactures of revolving doors are concentrated in North America, Europe, Japan and China. Europe is the largest production area in the world, which occupied about 24.71% in 2016. The following areas are North America and China. The global leading players in this market are Boon Edam, Dorma, Assa Abloy, Record, Stanley, etc.

The revolving doors are mainly used by Commercial Buildings, Utility Buildings and Office Buildings. The dominant application of revolving doors is Commercial Buildings.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the increasing demand and the rapid development of downstream market, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep increasing, as well as the consumption value.

The worldwide market for Revolving Doors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.5% over the next five years, will reach 890 million US$ in 2024, from 750 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.