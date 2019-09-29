RF Power Detector Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Market Growth, Segmentation, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2023

About RF Power Detector Market Report: Radio frequency (RF) power detectors monitor the output of a RF circuit by generating a DC output voltage proportional to the power at that point. They are primarily used to measure and control power in wireless systems.

Top manufacturers/players: Analog Devices, Maxim Integrated, Texas Instruments, Intersil, Skyworks Solutions, Advanced Microwave, Broadcom, BroadWave Technologies, Clear Microwave, Others

RF Power Detector Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

RF Power Detector Market Segment by Type:

Non-RMS power detectors

RMS power detectors RF Power Detector Market Segment by Applications:

Rugged tablets

Rugged smartphone

Tablets