RGB Laser Modules Market 2019 by Demand, Size, Growth Trends, Business Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Top Players and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 18, 2019

RGB Laser Modules

GlobalRGB Laser Modules Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the RGB Laser Modules market size.

About RGB Laser Modules:

RGB lasers are show laser systems with exactly three-color modules: red, green and blue. Commonly used wavelengths of semiconductor laser diodes for RGB laser manufacturing are 635-660nm for red color, 520nm for green color and 445-460nm for blue color lasers.

Top Key Players of RGB Laser Modules Market:

  • Opt Lasers (Tomorrowâs System)
  • Sumitomo Electric Industries
  • SwissLas
  • Kvant Lasers
  • Elite Optoelectronics
  • RGB Laser System
  • TriLite Technologies
  • Aten Laser
  • CQ Laser Technologies

    Major Types covered in the RGB Laser Modules Market report are:

  • Below 1W
  • 1W to 5W
  • 5W to 10W
  • Above 10W

    Major Applications covered in the RGB Laser Modules Market report are:

  • Laser Projector
  • Light Source
  • Others

    Scope of RGB Laser Modules Market:

  • The market is driven by various application, such as laser projector, light source, and others. The key players include Opt Lasers (Tomorrowâs System), Sumitomo Electric Industries, SwissLas, Kvant Lasers, Elite Optoelectronics, RGB Laser System, TriLite Technologies, Aten Laser, CQ Laser Technologiesand so on.
  • According to optical power, RGB laser modules can be divided into 4 types: below 1 W, 1W to 5W, 5W to 10W, and above 10W. In 2016, RGB laser modules with optical power of 1W to 5W are most popular, which has market share of around 40%.
  • For application of RGB laser modules, the modules are most widely used in laser projectors, which has market share of 74.84% in 2016.
  • The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant productâs types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
  • The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.
  • Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitionsâ unfair methods of competition.
  • Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive. The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.
  • The worldwide market for RGB Laser Modules is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 24.4% over the next five years, will reach 500 million US$ in 2024, from 140 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the RGB Laser Modules in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe RGB Laser Modules product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of RGB Laser Modules, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of RGB Laser Modules in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the RGB Laser Modules competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the RGB Laser Modules breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, RGB Laser Modules market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe RGB Laser Modules sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of RGB Laser Modules Market Report pages: 119

    1 RGB Laser Modules Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of RGB Laser Modules by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global RGB Laser Modules Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global RGB Laser Modules Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 RGB Laser Modules Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 RGB Laser Modules Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global RGB Laser Modules Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 RGB Laser Modules Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 RGB Laser Modules Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global RGB Laser Modules Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

    • Published in News

