rhEPO Market Forecast 2019-2025 | Global Industry Share, Latest Trends, Investment, Top Players, Growth and Regions Forecast

rhEPO Market Forecast 2019-2025

The process of supplying EPO externally, usually with the help of recombinant DNA technology in a cell culture, is known as rhEPO. rhEPO is used to treat anemia due to neural diseases, injuries, kidney diseases or cancer. In 2018, the global rhEPO market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

About rhEPO Market:

The process of supplying EPO externally, usually with the help of recombinant DNA technology in a cell culture, is known as rhEPO. rhEPO is used to treat anemia due to neural diseases, injuries, kidney diseases orÂ cancer.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

3SBio

Shanghai Chemo

Chengdu Diao

NCPC Genetech

Kyowa Hakko Kirin

Shandong Kexing

Ahua Pharmaceutical

Biosidus

Dragon Pharma

Region and Country Coverage: Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

North America: USA, Canada

South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand
rhEPO Market by Types:

ESRD

Cancer

HIV

Wounds and neural disease

rhEPO Market by Applications:

Hospitals

Retail Pharmacies