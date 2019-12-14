Rice Bran Oil Market 2019-2024 Research Reports by Size, Types, Applications and Regions

Global “Rice Bran Oil Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Rice Bran Oil market size.

About Rice Bran Oil:

Rice bran oil is the oil extracted from rice bran. Rice bran is an oily layer in between the paddy husk and the white rice. It can be used as edible oil. In addition to its use in the food industry serve as additives, it is also used in the health care industry and the pharmaceutical industry. In HS codes and duty rates for rice bran oil, rice bran oil was classified as food& drinks oils, herbs& spices oil. the mainly content statistic is crude rice bran oil.

Top Key Players of Rice Bran Oil Market:

Extraction

Major Applications covered in the Rice Bran Oil Market report are:

Food

Cosmetic

Industry

Other Scope of Rice Bran Oil Market:

Currently the main producing region is Asia. Asia is also the main area of rice. The major producers are India, China, Japan and Thailand. India is the worlds largest consumption area. Chinese consumption market has not yet well-developed, there is a huge potential market. Japan researches and developments rice bran oil with a long history.

All manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of production technology. In recent years, some Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the worlds leading technology.

The industry is currently in the developing stage. The next five years, sales growth rate of the rice bran oil will decrease and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. The slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future. As competition intensifies, prices will also show a downward trend. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Rice Bran Oil is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.0% over the next five years, will reach 1390 million US$ in 2024, from 1170 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.