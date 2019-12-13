 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Rice Market Size 2019 Expected To Witness Industry Growth to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 13, 2019

Rice

GlobalRice Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Rice market size.

About Rice:

Rice is the seed of the grass species Oryza sativa (Asian rice) or Oryza glaberrima (African rice). As a cereal grain, it is the most widely consumed staple food for a large part of the worlds human population, especially in Asia.

Top Key Players of Rice Market:

  • Asia Golden Rice
  • Capital Rice Group
  • Thanasan Group
  • Ake Rice Mill Co.
  • Ltd
  • Alobha
  • Kohinoor
  • Lal Qilla
  • Daawat
  • ADM Rice
  • American Rice
  • Gulf Rice Milling
  • Inc
  • REI Agro Ltd
  • KRBL Ltd
  • Kohinoor Foods Ltd
  • Lakshmi Group

    Major Types covered in the Rice Market report are:

  • Basmati Rice
  • Jasmine Rice
  • Long Grain Rice
  • Others

    Major Applications covered in the Rice Market report are:

  • Household
  • Food Services
  • Food Industry

    Scope of Rice Market:

  • The worldwide market for Rice is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Rice in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No. of Rice Market Report pages: 136  

