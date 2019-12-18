Rice-planting Machine Market 2020-2024 Product Category, Application and Specification, Sales Area and Its Competitors

Industry Research Co. professional study report titled “Global Rice-planting Machine Market 2020 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” with remarkable synopsis. This analysis report overviews Rice-planting Machine introduction, Analysis by Type, Application, region, market dynamics which includes opportunities, risk and market driving forces.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report- https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14709867

A Rice-planting Machine is a specialized transplanter fitted to transplant rice seedlings onto paddy field. Mainly two types of rice transplanter i.e., riding type and walking type. Riding type is power driven and can usually transplant six lines in one pass.

Rice-planting Machine market report delivers top manufacturer profiles with business overview, Rice-planting Machine types and application, Rice-planting Machine sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share.

Major companies which drives the Rice-planting Machine industry are:

Yanmar

Kubota

Branson

Nantong FLW Agricultural Equipment

Iseki

Toyonoki

DongFeng

ChangFa

ShiFeng. Moreover, Rice-planting Machine report provides sales, revenue, market share and competition by manufacturer, market concentration rate by top 3 and top 6 Rice-planting Machine manufacturer market share in 2019, market competition trend by region wise sales and growth rate. Scope of Market Report:

The worldwide market for Rice-planting Machine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Rice-planting Machine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at- https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14709867 Rice-planting Machine Report Segmentation: Rice-planting Machine Market Segments by Type:

All-Automatic

Semi-Automatic Rice-planting Machine Market Segments by Application:

Residential