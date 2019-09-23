Rice Protein Market Size by Outlook, Global Demand & Growth Prospect 2019-2024

About Rice Protein:

Rice protein is a vegetarian protein isolate that is an alternative to the more common whey and soy protein isolates. Brown rice can be treated with enzymes that will cause carbohydrates to separate from proteins. The resulting protein powder is then sometimes flavored or added to smoothies or health shakes.

Rice Protein Market Manufactures:

Axiom Foods

Shafi Gluco Chem

Wuxi Jinnong Biotechnology

Anhui Shunxin Shengyuan

Hunan Huisheng Biotechnology

Jiangxi Yiwanjia Organic Agricultural

JiangXi HengDing Food

BENEO

Gulshan

OPW Ingredients Rice Protein Market Types:

Organic Rice Protein

Conventional Rice Protein Rice Protein Market Applications:

Healthcare Food

Feed

Sports Nutrition

Beverage

To focus on the key Rice Protein manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments. Scope of Report:

Rice protein industry is concentrated relatively. Currently, there are several producing companies in the world rice protein industry.

In consumption market, USA and China are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2017, they occupied 68.83% of the global consumption volume in total.

Rice protein mainly has two types, which include organic rice protein and conventional rice protein. And each type has application industries relatively. With healthcare effect in application process of rice protein, the downstream application industries will need more rice protein products. So, rice protein has a huge market potential in the future.

The major raw materials for rice protein are rice and other auxiliary chemicals. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of rice protein. The production cost of rice protein is also an important factor which could impact the price of rice protein.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents fluctuation according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, there is fluctuation in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Rice Protein is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.7% over the next five years, will reach 180 million US$ in 2024, from 120 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.