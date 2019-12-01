 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Rice Starch Market 2019: Production, Revenue, Price, Growth Rate, Type and Applicability in Different Industry

By Joann Wilson on December 1, 2019

Rice Starch

GlobalRice Starch Marketresearch report forecast from 2019-2024 gives in-depth information of top Key players in their respective regions/countries. This report provides overview of Rice Starch Market by Defining, specifying, Classifying the reason for growth factor. The report includes Manufactures, Types and Applications.

Rice Starch Market Research Report covers the point related to Productions, Categories, Requests and Counties. Manufactures help to grow the economy by generating productivity, inspiring research and development, and investing in the future evolution.

Rice Starch Market Manufactures:

  • BENEO
  • Ingredion
  • Bangkok starch
  • Thai Flour
  • AGRANA
  • WFM Wholesome Foods
  • Golden Agriculture
  • Anhui Lianhe
  • Anhui Le Huan Tian Biotechnology

  • Rice Starch Market Types:

  • Food Grade Rice Starch
  • Industry Grade Rice Starch

    Rice Starch Market Applications:

  • Food Industry
  • Pharmaceutical Industry
  • Cosmetic & Personal Care Industry
  • Others

    Scope of Reports:

  • Rice starch can be classified into two types: food grade rice starch and industry grade rice starch. Food grade rice starch is widely used in food industry and pharmaceutical industry. Industry grade rice starch is widely used in cosmetic industry, papermaking industry, spinning industry and other industries.
  • Major raw materials for rice starch are rice and caustic soda. On the global market, supply of raw materials is very full. But many manufacturers discontinued in recent years due to the product gross margin are low and the price of corn starch is lower than rice starch in some application.
  • All manufacturers in the world are committed to the improvement of production technology. In recent two years, Chinese manufacturers can almost catch up with the worlds leading technology. Such as Anhui Lianhe and Anhui Le Huan Tian Biotechnology company can produce food grade rice starch and industry grade rice starch.
  • We tend to believe this industry is an emerging industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
  • The worldwide market for Rice Starch is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.2% over the next five years, will reach 240 million US$ in 2024, from 170 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Rice Starch in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The objectives of Rice Starch Market included in report are:

    • To analyze and study the global Rice Starch Market capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024);
    • Focuses on the key Rice Starch manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
    • Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
    • To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
    • To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
    • To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
    • To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
    • To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
    • To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the Rice Starch market.
    • To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

