Rice Starch Market 2019: Production, Revenue, Price, Growth Rate, Type and Applicability in Different Industry

Rice Starch Market research report forecast from 2019-2024

Rice Starch Market Research Report covers the point related to Productions, Categories, Requests and Counties. Manufactures help to grow the economy by generating productivity, inspiring research and development, and investing in the future evolution.

Rice Starch Market Manufactures:

BENEO

Ingredion

Bangkok starch

Thai Flour

AGRANA

WFM Wholesome Foods

Golden Agriculture

Anhui Lianhe

Anhui Le Huan Tian Biotechnology

Rice Starch Market Types:

Food Grade Rice Starch

Industry Grade Rice Starch Rice Starch Market Applications:

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Cosmetic & Personal Care Industry

Others Scope of Reports:

Rice starch can be classified into two types: food grade rice starch and industry grade rice starch. Food grade rice starch is widely used in food industry and pharmaceutical industry. Industry grade rice starch is widely used in cosmetic industry, papermaking industry, spinning industry and other industries.

Major raw materials for rice starch are rice and caustic soda. On the global market, supply of raw materials is very full. But many manufacturers discontinued in recent years due to the product gross margin are low and the price of corn starch is lower than rice starch in some application.

All manufacturers in the world are committed to the improvement of production technology. In recent two years, Chinese manufacturers can almost catch up with the worlds leading technology. Such as Anhui Lianhe and Anhui Le Huan Tian Biotechnology company can produce food grade rice starch and industry grade rice starch.

We tend to believe this industry is an emerging industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Rice Starch is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.2% over the next five years, will reach 240 million US$ in 2024, from 170 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.