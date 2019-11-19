Rifle Scopes Market Provides an In Depth Insight of Sales Analysis Growth Forecast and Upcoming Trends Opportunities by Types and Application to 2024 Worldwide

This report studies the “Rifle Scopes Market” status and outlook of main regions, from angles of players, nations, product forms and finish industries, this report examines the main players in the global market, and divides the Rifle Scopes market by product type and applications/end sectors.

Short Details of Rifle Scopes Market Report – Riflescope, also known as optical sight, is has unique features which provide a positive and repeatable return to your zero from any elevation adjustment. It is widely used for hunting, shooting sports, armed forces, etc.

Global Rifle Scopes market competition by top manufacturers

Bushnell

Leupold

Burris

Nikon

Schmidt-Bender

WALTHER

Hawke Optics

Nightforce

BSA

Hensoldt

Vortex Optics

Barska

Aimpoint

LEAPERS

Tasco

Swarovski

Weaveroptics

Meopta

Gamo

Millett

Zeiss

Sightron

Simmons

Sightmark

Norinco Group

Sam Electrical Equipments

Nantong Universal Optical Instrument

Ntans



The Scope of the Report:

Riflescope is a fragmented industry with a variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately-owned companies. The top three producers account for 16.68% of the market in terms of volume. Most companies involved in this industry are professional manufacturers of riflescope and binocular with no other major products, while some players are well known lens producers that supply high-quality products, such as Nikon and Zeiss.

The riflescope is driven by several factors, among which the most crucial ones are hunting, shooting sports and armed forces. Hunting is the major application of riflescope, which accounted for 23.14%. of world riflescope consumption in 2016 in terms of volume. Shooting sports and hunting have emerging to be a fast-growing market of riflescope in developed countries.

The worldwide market for Rifle Scopes is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Rifle Scopes in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Telescopic Sight

Collimating Optical Sight

Reflex Sight

Other By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Hunting

Shooting Sports

Armed Forces