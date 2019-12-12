Riflescope Market 2019 by Demand, Size, Growth Trends, Business Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Top Players and Forecast to 2024

Global “Riflescope Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Riflescope market size.

About Riflescope:

Riflescope, also known as optical sight, is has unique features which provide a positive and repeatable return to your zero from any elevation adjustment. It is widely used for hunting, shooting sports, armed forces, etc.

Top Key Players of Riflescope Market:

Bushnell

Leupold

Burris

Nikon

Schmidt-Bender

WALTHER

Hawke Optics

Nightforce

BSA

Hensoldt

Vortex Optics

Barska

Aimpoint

LEAPERS

Tasco

Swarovski

Weaveroptics

Meopta

Gamo

Millett

Zeiss

Sightron

Simmons

Sightmark

Norinco Group

SAM ELECTRICAL EQUIPMENTS

Nantong Universal Optical Instrument

Ntans

Holosun

SIG Get a Sample Copy of the report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13813868 Major Types covered in the Riflescope Market report are:

Telescopic Sight

Collimating Optical Sight

Reflex Sight Major Applications covered in the Riflescope Market report are:

Hunting

Shooting Sports

Armed Forces Scope of Riflescope Market:

In 2016, the world sales volume of riflescope reached to 9099 K Units. Globally, riflescope producers are concentrated in USA, Japan and Germany. Leading players in riflescope industry are Bushnell, Leupold, Burris, Nikon and Schmidt-Bender.

Riflescope is a fragmented industry with a variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies. The top three producers account for 18.36% of the market in terms of revenue. Most companies involved in this industry are professional manufacturers of riflescope and binocular with no other major products, while some players are well known lens producers that supply high-quality products, such as Nikon and Zeiss.

The riflescope is driven by several factors, among which the most crucial ones are hunting, shooting sports and armed forces. Hunting is the major application of riflescope, which accounted for 24.4%. of world riflescope consumption in 2016 in terms of volume. Shooting sports and hunting have emerging to be a fast-growing market of riflescope in developed countries.

The worldwide market for Riflescope is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.3% over the next five years, will reach 5490 million US$ in 2024, from 3800 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.