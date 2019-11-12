Rig and Oilfield Mats Market 2019 Size, Top Manufacturers, Product Type, Application and Specification, Forecast to 2024 by Production, Import, Export and Consumption Forecast and Regional Analysis

Short Details of Rig and Oilfield Mats Market Report – This report focuses on Rig and Oilfield Mats. Rig and oilfield mat is a portable platform that can easily carry heavy machinery and also creates clean and safe working environment for workers.

In the future, the growing safety awareness will play an important role in the development of the Rig and Oilfield Mats. In the future, if any company wants to enter into the industry, the new type of product will be an important feature. We forecast that the global Rig and Oilfield Mats market will average grow at of 8.8 % from 2017 to 2025.The worldwide market for Rig and Oilfield Mats is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.5% over the next five years, will reach 210 million US$ in 2024, from 140 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.This report focuses on the Rig and Oilfield Mats in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Composite Mats

Wood & Metal Mats

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Temporary Roadways

Working Platforms

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Rig and Oilfield Mats Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Composite Mats

1.2.2 Wood & Metal Mats

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Temporary Roadways

1.3.2 Working Platforms

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Newpark Resources Inc

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Rig and Oilfield Mats Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Newpark Resources Inc Rig and Oilfield Mats Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Signature Systems

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Rig and Oilfield Mats Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Signature Systems Rig and Oilfield Mats Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Horizon North Logistics Inc.

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Rig and Oilfield Mats Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Horizon North Logistics Inc. Rig and Oilfield Mats Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Lister Industries

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Rig and Oilfield Mats Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Lister Industries Rig and Oilfield Mats Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 FD Petrol

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Rig and Oilfield Mats Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 FD Petrol Rig and Oilfield Mats Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

And Continue………………………………….

