Rigid Copper Clad Laminate Market 2019 Size, Share, Application with Growth and Business Strategies Forecast To 2024

The “Rigid Copper Clad Laminate Market” place was created based on an analysis with input from the industry specialists. The report covers the growth prospects over the coming decades & discussion of the key vendors. Rigid Copper Clad Laminate market from a perspective standpoint, the industry report concentrates on several levels of analyses, industry analysis, market rank analysis, and business profiles, which together comprise and share basic opinions on the competitive landscape, higher growth regions, and states in addition to their respective regulatory policies, Types, Applications and chances in the industry.
Short Details of Rigid Copper Clad Laminate Market Report – Rigid PCBs depend on rigid CCLsï¼Rigid Copper clad laminate (CCL), a base material for electronics industry and an important raw material for the manufacturing of printed circuit board (PCB), is widely used in electronic products, including TV, radio, computer, and mobile communications.
Global Rigid Copper Clad Laminate market competition by top manufacturers
- KBL
- SYTECH
- Nan Ya plastic
- Panasonic
- ITEQ
- EMC
- Isola
- DOOSAN
- GDM
- Hitachi Chemical
- TUC
- JinBao
- Grace Electron
- Shanghai Nanya
- Ding Hao
- GOWORLD
- Chaohua
- WEIHUA
The worldwide market for Rigid Copper Clad Laminate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.This report focuses on the Rigid Copper Clad Laminate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
- Paper board
- Composite substrate
- Normal FR4
- High Tg FR-4
- Halogen-free board
- Special board
- Others
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
- Computer
- Communication
- Consumer Electronics
- Vehicle electronics
- Industrial / Medical
- Military / Space
- Package
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Rigid Copper Clad Laminate Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Paper board
1.2.2 Composite substrate
1.2.3 Normal FR4
1.2.4 High Tg FR-4
1.2.5 Halogen-free board
