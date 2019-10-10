Rivaroxaban Market Comprehensive Analysis, Growth and Forecast from 2019 to 2024

Global “Rivaroxaban Market” report shares data and relevant insights giving current state of Rivaroxaban industry to make this research significant tool by segmenting on the basis of product and application. Rivaroxaban market top level players are analysed in report based on current and future development status, and Rivaroxaban market estimations from 2019 to 2024 in terms of revenue and volume.

Rivaroxaban Market Dominating Key Players:

ayer

J&J

About Rivaroxaban: Rivaroxaban is an oral anticoagulant invented and manufactured by Bayer; in a number of countries it is marketed as Xarelto. In the United States, it is marketed by Janssen Pharmaceutica. It is the first available orally active direct factor Xa inhibitor. Rivaroxaban is well absorbed from the gut and maximum inhibition of factor Xa occurs four hours after a dose. The effects last approximately 812 hours, but factor Xa activity does not return to normal within 24 hours so once-daily dosing is possible. Rivaroxaban Market Types:

2.5 mg

10 mg

15 mg

20 mg Rivaroxaban Market Applications:

Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS)