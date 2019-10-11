RNA Next-Generation Sequencing Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers 2019-2024

Companies operating in the global “RNA Next-Generation Sequencing Market” are focusing on merger and acquisitions and new product launches to gain competitive advantage. Growth strategies adopted by these companies are studied in detail in the report. The report also includes several valuable information on the RNA Next-Generation Sequencing market, derived from various industrial sources.

RNA next-generation sequencing refer to the use of next-generation sequencing to reveal the presence and quantity of RNA in a biological sample at a given moment. According to this study, over the next five years the RNA Next-Generation Sequencing market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in RNA Next-Generation Sequencing business.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Roche

Illumina

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Beckman Coulter

Abbott Molecular

Pacific Biosciences

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Eurofins Scientific

Macrogen

GENEWIZ

BGI

Berry Genomics

QIAGEN Segmentation by product type:

Enrichment Approaches

Amplicon-Based Approaches Segmentation by application:

Research Institutes

Hospitals and Clinics

Biotechnology Company