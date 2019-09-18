Road Marking Paint Market 2019: Global Industry Trends, Sales Revenue, Industry Growth, Development Status, Top Leaders, Future Plans and Opportunity Assessment 2024

The “Road Marking Paint Market” research report is a pro and a thorough study on the current condition of Road Marking Paint Industry. Market report passes on a first Survey of the Market including its definition, software and innovation. In addition, The Industry report investigates the Major Market players in detail. Market report gives key pieces of scholarship and subsisting status of the Players and is an important Source of course and heading for Companies and people roused by the business.
Short Details of Road Marking Paint Market Report – Road surface marking is any kind of device or material that is used on a road surface in order to convey official information. They can also be applied in other facilities used by vehicles to mark parking spaces or designate areas for other uses.Road Marking Paint is a kind of paint used to paint road mark. Paint, sometimes with additives such as retroreflective glass beads, is generally used to mark travel lanes. It is also used to mark spaces in parking lots or special purpose spaces for disabled parking, loading zones, or time-restricted parking areas. Colors for these applications vary by locality.
Global Road Marking Paint market competition by top manufacturers
- 3M
- Sherwin-Williams
- Swarco AG
- Nippon Paint
- Ennis Flint
- Hempel
- Geveko Markings
- PPG Industries
- Asian Paints PPG
- SealMaster
- Reda National Co.
- LANINO
- TATU
- Zhejiang Brother
- Zhejiang Yuanguang
- Luteng Tuliao
- Rainbow Brand
The global leading players in this market are 3M, Sherwin-Williams, Swarco AG, Nippon Paint, Ennis Flint and Hempel, which only accounts for about 20 % of total revenue share in 2016. These are famous in the road marking paint market for the wonderful product performance and service. The China market leaders are TATU, Zhejiang Brother, Zhejiang Yuanguang.
The Road marking paint mainly classified into five types: thermoplastic marking paint, waterbased marking paint, solvent based marking paint, two-component road marking paint and others. Thermoplastic marking paint is the most popular type worldwide. But the types of road marking paint varies in different countries.
Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep slow increasing, as well as the consumption value.
The worldwide market for Road Marking Paint is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.2% over the next five years, will reach 3600 million US$ in 2024, from 2810 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the Road Marking Paint in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
