Road Transport Refrigeration Equipment Market Growth and Share Analysis by Leading Countries, Top Key Players, Regions, Forecast to 2019-2025

Regions covered in the Road Transport Refrigeration Equipment Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Road Transport Refrigeration Equipment is the vans or trucks used for transportation of fresh products or frozen products. First, for industry structure Analysis, the Road Transport Refrigeration Equipment industry is relatively concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 54.78% of the revenue market. Regionally, North America is the biggest production value area of valves, also the leader in the whole Road Transport Refrigeration Equipment industry. Second, Van Refrigeration System and Bodies accounts for about half of the production market, while the market of Truck Refrigeration System and Bodies is a bit larger than that of Trailer Refrigeration System and Bodiesand. Food/Beverages and Plants/Flowers are the most common application of Transport Refrigeration Equipment.Third, for price trend Analysis, a key variable in the performance of Road Transport Refrigeration Equipment producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers. The Road Transport Refrigeration Equipment market was valued at 7400 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 9970 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Road Transport Refrigeration Equipment.

Thermo King

Carrier Transicold

DENSO

Wabash National

Lamberet

MHI

Chereau

Great Dane

Zanotti

Kingtec

FRIGOBLOCK

GAH Refrigeration

Morgan

Sainte Marie

Hubbard

Food/Beverages

Pharmaceuticals/Chemicals

Plants/Flowers

Others Road Transport Refrigeration Equipment Market by Types:

Van Refrigeration System and Bodies

Truck Refrigeration System and Bodies