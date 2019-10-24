Robot Controllers Market 2025: CAGR Status, Future Demand, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Regions and Industry Size

Global “Robot Controllers Market” provides complete attention on major industry trends, drivers, challenges, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Robot Controllers Market analysis report speaks about the manufacturing process. The Robot Controllers Market data like share, size, key players, types and applications are also discussed in this report.

Robot Controllers Market Report Includes Major Key-Players:

Fanuc

ABB Robotics

Yasukawa (Motoman)

KUKA Roboter

EPSON Factory Automation

Stäubli Robotics

OTC

NACHI-FUJIKOSHI

Kawasaki Robotics

COMAU

Durr

Hyundai

Yamaha Motor Industrial Robots

ADEPT TECHNOLOGY

DENSO Robotics Europe

Festo

Siasun

Keba

Robot Controller is the brain of the robot, publish and deliver action instructions. Robot Controller includes hardware and software in two parts. The hardware is industrial control board, including some of the main control unit, the signal processing circuit section and software part is the control algorithm. Robot Controller usually is designed by a robot manufacturer independent design and development.The global largest market is in China. The market will reached a consumption volume of approximately 67934 units in 2016, and the consumption volume share is 27.28%, and the secondary market is Europe, it will reached a consumption volume of 48559 units in 2015, and the consumption volume share is 19.50%.There are major three classification of robot controllers in this report, the single-axis robot controllers, four-axis robot controllers and six-axis robot controllers. Globally, the production share in 2015 of each type of robot controllers is 11.60%, 21.61% and 43.34%, respectively.At present, in developed countries, the robot controllers industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world's large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Japan and Europe.The Robot Controllers market was valued at 460 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 760 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Robot Controllers.

Transfer Robots

Load/Unload Robots

Welding Robots

Assembly Robots

Painting Robot

Others Robot Controllers Market by Types:

Single-Axis Robot Controller

Four-Axis Robot Controller

Six-Axis Robot Controller