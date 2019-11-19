 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Robot End-Effector Market 2019-2024 Size, Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers

By Joann Wilson on November 19, 2019

Robot End-Effector

Global “Robot End-Effector Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Robot End-Effector in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Robot End-Effector Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • Zimmer Group
  • Schunk
  • Schmalz
  • Destaco
  • Robotiq
  • Applied Robotics
  • EMI Corp
  • Festo
  • KUKA
  • Soft Robotics
  • ATI Industrial Automation
  • ABB
  • Weiss Robotics
  • Piab AB
  • KUKA
  • FIPA
  • SMC
  • IPR
  • IAI
  • JH Robotics

    The report provides a basic overview of the Robot End-Effector industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Robot End-Effector Market Types:

  • Welding Guns
  • Grippers
  • Suction Cups
  • Tool Changers
  • Others

    Robot End-Effector Market Applications:

  • Handling
  • Assembly
  • Others

    Finally, the Robot End-Effector market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the Robot End-Effector market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • The worldwide market for Robot End-Effector is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
  • This report focuses on the Robot End-Effector in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 137

    1 Robot End-Effector Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Robot End-Effector by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Robot End-Effector Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Robot End-Effector Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Robot End-Effector Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Robot End-Effector Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Robot End-Effector Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Robot End-Effector Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Robot End-Effector Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Robot End-Effector Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

