Robotic Rehabilitation and Assistive Technologies Market Outlook by Size, Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2019-2024)

Robotic Rehabilitation and Assistive Technologies Market Manufactures:

AlterG

Bionik Laboratories

Ekso Bionics

Accuray Incorporated

DIH Technologies Corporation

Intuitive Surgical

Fanuc

Focal Meditech

Instead Technologies

Mazor Robotics

Reha-Stim Medtec GmbH & Co. KG

Vincent Medical

Honda Motor

Aretech Robotic Rehabilitation and Assistive Technologies Market Types:

Mobile

Standalone Robotic Rehabilitation and Assistive Technologies Market Applications:

Sports and Orthopedic Medicine

Neurorehabilitation

Military Strength Training Scope of Reports:

The worldwide market for Robotic Rehabilitation and Assistive Technologies is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly over the next five years, will reach million US$ in 2024, from million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.