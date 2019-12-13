Robotic Total Station Market 2019 Insights by Industry Volume, Size, Opportunities, Types, Product Analysis and Applications

About Robotic Total Station:

Measuring robot, also known as robotic total station, is the measurement platform with automatic target recognition, automatic calibration, automatic angle measurement and distance measurement, automatic target tracking, automatic recording function. The primary use of robotic total stations is in surveying, which is critical and demands high precision. Robotic total stations are advanced, easy to install, reliable, and fast, due to which surveying applications contributed the largest share of over 44% in 2016.

This industries Concentration is very high. The three leading companies Hexagon, Topcon and Trimble share over 99% market and still keep their expansion by developing high-end products.

North America is the largest consumption region of Robotic Total Station, with a consumption market share nearly 39.42% in 2016. The North America accounted for the highest share of robotic total stations market in 2016, as it is a mature market for automation and robotic technology, which has already incorporated robots in various industrial and services sectors. Compared with other regions, there is high awareness in the Americas with regards to advanced technology and its advantages. This factor has contributed to the growth of robots and automation in the North America. The second place is Europe; following North America with the consumption market share over 33.35% in 2016. The industries and services sector are constantly trying to improve productivity by incorporating automated solutions and robotic equipment. The advantages of robotic total stations over traditional surveying equipment include factors such as cost reduction, precision, and speed, which are the primary considerations in mining and construction applications. APAC accounted for the smallest market share of robotic total stations market in 2016, as it is a cost-conscious region with small and medium-scale construction and surveying contractors who are averse to investing in cost-intensive technologies. However, the region is witnessing growth in the adoption of traditional total stations owing to increased awareness with respect to the advantages of robotic total stations.

The worldwide market for Robotic Total Station is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.7% over the next five years, will reach 1220 million US$ in 2024, from 880 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.