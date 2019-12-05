Robotics End-of-arm Tooling Market 2020 Report Presents an Overall Analysis, Development Trends, Driving Forces, Opportunities and Future Potential 2026

Robotics End-of-arm Tooling Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

A robotâs end of arm tool (EOAT) is selected based on the operation it will perform and is specific to the part or tool that it manipulates. Robot users often need customized solutions to engage uniquely shaped objects but this is typically a costly and time-consuming approach.

End of arm tooling are devices by which a robot interrelates with other machines around it, conducting, clutching, and operating on various parts. An end-effector is one of the prime parts and an important component of the robotic system. Advent of technology has led to improvement in end-effector to execute different set of tasks according to the program. Robots with multiple arms comprise multiple end-effectors.

One of the major drivers for this market is growth in popularity of cobots. Traditionally, industrial robots used in packaging applications were kept behind barriers or cages to prevent contact from humans by accident. To ensure safety, multiple safety measures regulate the use of these robots, such as restricting their motion to the human-free territory with safety interlocks that halt the robots movements when humans enter those zones. On the other hand, one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is high initial cost of robotic implementation.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Schunk

Festo

SMC

Robotiq

Zimmer

Destaco

ATI Industrial Automation

EMI

IAI

Applied Robotics

Schmalz

RAD

FIPA

SAS Automation

Bastian Solutions

Soft Robotics

Grabit Robotics End-of-arm Tooling Market by Types

Robot Grippers

Robotic Tools Robotics End-of-arm Tooling Market by Applications

Automotive

Semiconductor And Electronics

Food And Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Industrial Machinery

Logistics