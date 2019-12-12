 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Robotics Market 2019: Overview, Top Manufactures, Robotics Market Demands, Opportunities, In-Depth Analysis and Forecasts to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 12, 2019

Robotics

GlobalRobotics Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Robotics market size.

About Robotics:

Robotics is the interdisciplinary branch of engineering and science that includes mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, computer science, and others. Robotics deals with the design, construction, operation, and use of robots, as well as computer systems for their control, sensory feedback, and information processing.

Top Key Players of Robotics Market:

  • FANUC
  • ABB
  • Yaskawa
  • KUKA
  • OTC
  • Panasonic
  • Kawasaki
  • Nachi
  • Epson
  • Mitsubishi
  • Denso
  • Yamaha
  • Toshiba
  • iRobot
  • Ecovacs
  • Proscenic
  • Matsutek
  • Neato Robotics
  • Infinuvo(Metapo)
  • LG
  • Samsung
  • Sharp

    Major Types covered in the Robotics Market report are:

  • Industrial Robots
  • Service Robots for Professional
  • Service Robots for Personnel

    Major Applications covered in the Robotics Market report are:

  • Military
  • Industrial
  • Commercial
  • Personal

    Scope of Robotics Market:

  • The Robotics industry had an explosive growth in recent years. Many families and commercial enterprises or associations choose the Robotics. The reduced time for household or commercial activities is increasing the adoption of Robotics by the end-users for replacing their physical works.
  • At present, in global, the Robotics industry is generally at a more advanced level. The worlds largest manufacturer is Fanuc which accounted for approximately 9.16% of the global revenue of cleaning robots in 2016.
  • Currently, China has become the largest consumption region at now, its output value accounted for more than 16.46% of the total output value of global Robotics market in 2016 and it is expected that China will also be the largest market in forecast period 2017-2022.
  • The worldwide market for Robotics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.8% over the next five years, will reach 25900 million US$ in 2024, from 20500 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Robotics in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Robotics product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Robotics, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Robotics in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Robotics competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Robotics breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Robotics market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Robotics sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Robotics Market Report pages: 137

    1 Robotics Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Robotics by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Robotics Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Robotics Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Robotics Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Robotics Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Robotics Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Robotics Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Robotics Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Robotics Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

