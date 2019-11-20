Robotics Prosthetics Market 2019 Global Research and Analysis by Size, Types, Applications, Forecast to 2025

Global “Robotics Prosthetics Market” report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Robotics Prosthetics Market. The Robotics Prosthetics Sales market report focuses on global major leading companies providing information such as company profiles, sales, sales revenue, market share and contact information.

Know About Robotics Prosthetics Market:

Robotics prosthetic is an artificial limb, which enhances the function and lifestyle of the person with a missing body part. Robotics prosthetics help to restore the normal function of the missing limbs.The robotics prosthetics market is dominated by the Americas owing to continually developing technology and increasing prevalence of orthopedic diseases.Europe holds the second position in the global robotics prosthetics market owing to the government support for research & development and availability of funds for research. This is expected to continue driving the European market over the forecasted period. For instance, countries like Germany and France are increasing investment in the healthcare domain.In 2018, the global Robotics Prosthetics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Robotics Prosthetics Market:

HDT Global Inc (U.S.)

Touch Bionics Inc. (U.S.)

SynTouch

LLC (U.S.)

Shadow Robot Company (U.K)

Stryker Corporation (U.S.)

Smith & Nephew (U.K)

Aethon (U.S.)

ReWalk Robotics (Israel)

Medrobotics Corporation (U.S.)

KUKA Roboter GmbH (Germany)

Intuitive Surgical

Inc. (U.S.)

Mazor Robotics Ltd. (Israel)

Hansen Medical

Inc. (U.S.)

Transenterix

Inc. (U.S.)

Hospitals

Clinics Robotics Prosthetics Market by Types:

Prosthetic Arms