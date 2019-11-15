Rolled Annealed Copper Foil Market 2019 | Worldwide Industry Share, Size, Gross Margin, Trend, Future Demand, Analysis by Top Leading Player and Forecast Till 2024

Global “ Rolled Annealed Copper Foil Market ” information provided within the report comes from trustworthy industrial sources.Rolled Annealed Copper Foil market 2019 Research reports finds market figures between 2019 and 2024. The market can exhibit a remarkable CAGR within the same period.

Short Details Of Rolled Annealed Copper Foil Market Report – Rolled Annealed Copper Foil is made by roll copper into thin sheet and it is one kind of foil produced by rolled and annealed pattern, mainly used for electromagnetic shielding and antistatic. The process yields a smooth copper foil with a grain structure that is in the plane of the foil sheet. This results in a copper that has very good bending properties and therefore well suited to flexible circuit applications.

Global Rolled Annealed Copper Foil market competition by top manufacturers

JX Nippon

Zhaohui Copper

Fukuda

ALBETTER

Heze Guangyuan

Olin brass

MITSUI SUMITOMO

Hitachi Metals

JIMA Copper

SANGSAN

Scope of the Report:

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for rolled annealed copper foil in the regions of Asia that is expected to drive the market for more advanced rolled annealed copper foil. Increasing of FPC and lithium battery used fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of rolled annealed copper foil of APAC will drive growth of the market.The consumption volume of rolled annealed copper foil is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of rolled annealed copper foil industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of rolled annealed copper foil is still promising.The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep the trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and lowing cost of raw materials.The worldwide market for Rolled Annealed Copper Foil is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.1% over the next five years, will reach 580 million US$ in 2024, from 460 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.This report focuses on the Rolled Annealed Copper Foil in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

12Î¼m

18Î¼m

35Î¼m

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Double-sided FPC

Single-sided FPC

Lithium Batteries

Other

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Rolled Annealed Copper Foil Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Rolled Annealed Copper Foil Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.1 Global Rolled Annealed Copper Foil Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.2 Global Rolled Annealed Copper Foil Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Rolled Annealed Copper Foil Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

3.3.2 Top 6 Rolled Annealed Copper Foil Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Rolled Annealed Copper Foil Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Rolled Annealed Copper Foil Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Rolled Annealed Copper Foil Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.1.2 Global Rolled Annealed Copper Foil Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2 North America Rolled Annealed Copper Foil Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Rolled Annealed Copper Foil Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Rolled Annealed Copper Foil Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America Rolled Annealed Copper Foil Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Rolled Annealed Copper Foil Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America Rolled Annealed Copper Foil by Country

5.1 North America Rolled Annealed Copper Foil Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Rolled Annealed Copper Foil Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

5.1.2 North America Rolled Annealed Copper Foil Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

5.2 United States Rolled Annealed Copper Foil Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada Rolled Annealed Copper Foil Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico Rolled Annealed Copper Foil Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8 South America Rolled Annealed Copper Foil by Country

8.1 South America Rolled Annealed Copper Foil Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Rolled Annealed Copper Foil Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

8.1.2 South America Rolled Annealed Copper Foil Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

8.2 Brazil Rolled Annealed Copper Foil Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.3 Argentina Rolled Annealed Copper Foil Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.4 Colombia Rolled Annealed Copper Foil Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9 Middle East and Africa Rolled Annealed Copper Foil by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Rolled Annealed Copper Foil Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Rolled Annealed Copper Foil Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Rolled Annealed Copper Foil Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Rolled Annealed Copper Foil Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.3 Turkey Rolled Annealed Copper Foil Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.4 Egypt Rolled Annealed Copper Foil Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.5 Nigeria Rolled Annealed Copper Foil Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.6 South Africa Rolled Annealed Copper Foil Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

11 Global Rolled Annealed Copper Foil Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Rolled Annealed Copper Foil Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 Home Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

11.3 Hospital Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

11.4 Other Sales Growth (2014-2019)

12 Rolled Annealed Copper Foil Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global Rolled Annealed Copper Foil Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

12.2 Rolled Annealed Copper Foil Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.2.1 North America Rolled Annealed Copper Foil Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.2 Europe Rolled Annealed Copper Foil Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Rolled Annealed Copper Foil Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.4 South America Rolled Annealed Copper Foil Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.5 Middle East and Africa Rolled Annealed Copper Foil Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.3 Rolled Annealed Copper Foil Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

12.3.1 Global Rolled Annealed Copper Foil Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

12.3.2 Global Rolled Annealed Copper Foil Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

12.4 Rolled Annealed Copper Foil Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

12.4.1 Global Rolled Annealed Copper Foil Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

12.4.2 Global Rolled Annealed Copper Foil Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

