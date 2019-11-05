Rooster Comb Extract Market- Top Key Players, Trends, Drivers, Strategies, Applications and Competitive Landscape To 2024

About Rooster Comb Extract

A comb is a fleshy growth or crest on the top of the head of gallinaceous birds, such as turkeys, pheasants, and domestic chickens. Its alternative name cockscomb (with several spelling variations) reflects that combs are generally larger on males than on females (a male gallinaceous bird is called a cock). There can be several fleshy protuberances on the heads and throats of gallinaceous birds, i.e. the comb, wattle, and earlobe, which collectively are called caruncles, however, in turkeys caruncle refers specifically to the fleshy nodules on the head and throat. Chicken combs are most commonly red (but may be black or dark purple in breeds such as Silkies or Sebrights), but in other species the color may vary from light grey to deep blue or red; turkey combs can vary in color from bright red to blue. The comb may be a reliable indicator of health or vigor and is used for mate-assessment in some poultry species.

Rooster Comb Extract Market Key Players:

Bioiberica

Wonder Labs

Healthvit

Biotrex

Rooster Comb Extract Market Key Players:

Bioiberica

Wonder Labs

Healthvit

Biotrex

Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Other Rooster Comb Extract Market Applications:

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

