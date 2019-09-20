Roots Vacuum Pumps Market by Size, Regional Production Volume, Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate to 2025

Global “Roots Vacuum Pumps Market” report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state also focuses on the key players, regions, types, applications, production, consumption, imports & exports analysis, and consumption forecast. Roots Vacuum Pumps Market 2019-2025 report enlists several important factors, starting from the basics to advanced market intelligence which play a crucial part in strategizing.

Global Roots Vacuum Pumps Market Covers the Following Leading Manufacturers:

Pfeiffer

Leybold

ANLET Co.

Ltd.

Osaka Vacuum

Agilent

ULVAC

Busch

Ebara

Hokaido

Shanghai EVP Vacuum Technology

Woosung Vacuum

Zhejiang Vacuum Equipment Group

Development Vacuum Equipment (DVE)

Heywel Mechanical Co.

Ltd

Hangzhou Xinanjiang Industrial Pump Request a Sample Copy of the Report – http://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14204000 Know About Roots Vacuum Pumps Market: Roots vacuum pumps, or vacuum boosters, are dry vacuum pumps that are used together with backing pumps in a wide range of applications where large pumping speeds are required. Vacuum boosters operate completely contact-free and without sealing fluids such as oil or water in the working chamber, although with most models the two gearwheels of the synchromesh gearing and the bearings for the impeller shafts are lubricated with oil. Some roots vacuum / booster pumps are equipped with a by-pass valve.

The Roots Vacuum Pumps market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Roots Vacuum Pumps. Machinery & Equipment Market by Applications:

Industrial and Manufacturing

Semiconductor & Electronics

Chemical Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Other Machinery & Equipment Market by Types:

Single-stage Roots Vacuum Pumps