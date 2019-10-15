 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Roots Vacuum Pumps Market Trends, Size, Drivers, Industry Strategies, Types, Applications and Competitive Landscape 2025

By Joann Wilson on October 15, 2019

Roots

Roots Vacuum Pumps Market report provides analysis with market forecast, manufacturers, types, applications, imports/exports, opportunities, risks, development factors, revenue, suppliers, consumption.

About Roots Vacuum Pumps Market:

Roots vacuum pumps, or vacuum boosters, are dry vacuum pumps that are used together with backing pumps in a wide range of applications where large pumping speeds are required. Vacuum boosters operate completely contact-free and without sealing fluids such as oil or water in the working chamber, although with most models the two gearwheels of the synchromesh gearing and the bearings for the impeller shafts are lubricated with oil. Some roots vacuum / booster pumps are equipped with a by-pass valve.The global Roots Vacuum Pumps market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

The following Manufacturers are Covered in this Report:

  • Pfeiffer
  • Leybold
  • ANLET Co.
  • Ltd.
  • Osaka Vacuum
  • Agilent
  • ULVAC
  • Busch
  • Ebara
  • Hokaido
  • Shanghai EVP Vacuum Technology
  • Woosung Vacuum
  • Zhejiang Vacuum Equipment Group
  • Development Vacuum Equipment (DVE)
  • Heywel Mechanical Co.
  • Ltd
  • Hangzhou Xinanjiang Industrial Pump

    Roots Vacuum Pumps Market by Applications:

  • Industrial and Manufacturing
  • Semiconductor & Electronics
  • Chemical Industry
  • Pharmaceutical Industry
  • Other

    Roots Vacuum Pumps Market by Types:

  • Single-stage Roots Vacuum Pumps
  • Multi-stage Roots Vacuum Pumps

