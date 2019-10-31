Rosin (CAS 8050-09-7) Market 2024 Consumption Analysis by Recent Trends, Development Forecast, and Applications

Global “Rosin (CAS 8050-09-7) Market” Report cover definite aggressive standpoint including the piece of the overall industry and profiles of the key members working in the worldwide market. The Rosin (CAS 8050-09-7) market report gives a top to bottom diagram of Product Specification, innovation, product type and production analysis considering major factors, such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin.

About Rosin (CAS 8050-09-7)

Rosin is a solid form of resin obtained from pines and some other plants, mostly conifers, produced by heating fresh liquid resin to vaporize the volatile liquid terpene components. It is semi-transparent and varies in color from yellow to black. At room temperature rosin is brittle, but it melts at stove-top temperature.

Rosin (CAS 8050-09-7) Market Key Players:

Hexion

Arakawa

Perum Perhutani

Resinas Brasil Group

Vinagum

Midhills Rosin & Turpenes

Forchem

Arizona

Pinova

Wuzhou Pine Chemicals

Wuzhou Sun Shine Forestry & Chemicals

Jingdong Lion

Forestarchem

Deqing Yinlong Industrial

Deqing Jixin

Nanning Heli Joint Rosin

Chuxiong Hongbang Forest Chemical

ZHAOQING DIC

Guangdong KOMO

Feishang

Resin Chemicals

Songquan Forest Chemical Global Rosin (CAS 8050-09-7) market is a growing market into the Healthcare sector at present years. The Rosin (CAS 8050-09-7) has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years. Scope of the Report: This report focuses on the Rosin (CAS 8050-09-7) in Global market, especially in United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Rosin (CAS 8050-09-7) Market Types:

Gum Rosin

Tall Oil Rosin

Wood Rosin Rosin (CAS 8050-09-7) Market Applications:

Adhesive

Paint & Coating

Coatings & Paints

Rubber

Paper Making

Food

Currently, there are several producing companies in the world rosin industry. The main players are Hexion, Arakawa, Perum Perhutani, Resinas Brasil Group, Vinagum, Wuzhou Pine Chemicals and Wuzhou Sun Shine Forestry & Chemicals. The global sales of rosin will increase to 1003229 MT in 2017 from 1187793 MT in 2012.

In consumption market, China and Europe are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2016, these two regions occupied 63.86% of the global consumption volume in total.

The worldwide market for Rosin (CAS 8050-09-7) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.2% over the next five years, will reach 2030 million US$ in 2024, from 1690 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

