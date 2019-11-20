Rotary Pressure Filters Market 2019 Global Industry Share, Demand, Top Players, Industry Size, Future Growth By 2024 : Market Reports World

The Rotary Pressure Filters Market Report concentrates on supplying best yields of investment to investors.

Short Details of Rotary Pressure Filters Market Report – Rotary Pressure Filter is a continuously operating filter for pressure filtration, allowing gas-tight cake treatment in several separate process steps. For example the cake treatment can consist of single- or mutli-stage cake washing and cake drying. The cake can be discharged under atmospheric conditions. The range of applications is wide and covers, in particular, bulk chemicals, fine chemicals and the pharmaceutical and Food Processing industries.

Global Rotary Pressure Filters market competition by top manufacturers

BHS

ANDRITZ

Gneuss

BOKELA

Juneng Machinery Group

NEOTECHS

Hefei Tiangong Science & Technology

First, for industry structure analysis, the Rotary Pressure Filters industry is relatively concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 78% of the revenue market. Regionally, Europe is the biggest production value area of valves, also the leader in the whole Rotary Pressure Filters industry.

Second, the production of Rotary Pressure Filters increased from 109 units in 2012 to 17.28 137 units in 2016 with an average growth rate of 5.93%.

Third, Europe occupied 41.54% of the production market in 2016. It is followed by China and United States, which respectively account for around 24.78% and 17.49% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of production. Geographically, Europe was the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 32.23% of the global consumption volume in 2016.

The worldwide market for Rotary Pressure Filters is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.5% over the next five years, will reach 44 million US$ in 2024, from 35 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Rotary Pressure Filters in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Small Filter Area

Medium Filter Area

Large Filter Area

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Food Processing

Pharmaceutical

Chemicals

Others

Table of Contents

1 Rotary Pressure Filters Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Rotary Pressure Filters

1.2 Classification of Rotary Pressure Filters by Types

1.2.1 Global Rotary Pressure Filters Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Rotary Pressure Filters Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.3 Global Rotary Pressure Filters Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Rotary Pressure Filters Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.4 Global Rotary Pressure Filters Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Rotary Pressure Filters Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Rotary Pressure Filters Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Rotary Pressure Filters Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Rotary Pressure Filters Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Rotary Pressure Filters Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Rotary Pressure Filters Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Rotary Pressure Filters (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Rotary Pressure Filters Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Rotary Pressure Filters Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Rotary Pressure Filters Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Rotary Pressure Filters Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Rotary Pressure Filters Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Rotary Pressure Filters Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Rotary Pressure Filters Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Rotary Pressure Filters Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Rotary Pressure Filters Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America Rotary Pressure Filters Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Rotary Pressure Filters Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America Rotary Pressure Filters Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Rotary Pressure Filters Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 USA Rotary Pressure Filters Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada Rotary Pressure Filters Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico Rotary Pressure Filters Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6 Europe Rotary Pressure Filters Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Rotary Pressure Filters Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 Germany Rotary Pressure Filters Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.3 UK Rotary Pressure Filters Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.4 France Rotary Pressure Filters Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.5 Russia Rotary Pressure Filters Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.6 Italy Rotary Pressure Filters Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

10 Global Rotary Pressure Filters Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Rotary Pressure Filters Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

10.2 Global Rotary Pressure Filters Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Main Entrance Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.4 Guestroom Doors and Locks Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.5 Energy Management Systems Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.6 Kitchen and Bathroom Hardware Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.7 Window Hardware Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.8 Others Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

11 Global Rotary Pressure Filters Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Rotary Pressure Filters Revenue Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 Rotary Pressure Filters Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Hotels Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.4 Resorts Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

12 Global Rotary Pressure Filters Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global Rotary Pressure Filters Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2 Global Rotary Pressure Filters Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.3 North America Rotary Pressure Filters Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.4 Europe Rotary Pressure Filters Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.5 Asia-Pacific Rotary Pressure Filters Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.6 South America Rotary Pressure Filters Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.7 Middle East and Africa Rotary Pressure Filters Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

