Rotary Vane Air Motor Market Size, Analysis, Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast Analysis to 2025

About Rotary Vane Air Motor Market: Sliding vane air motor is also known as rotary vane air motor or pneumatic vane air motor, which consists of slotted rotor with sliding vanes mounted on a drive shaft. These air motor utilize the energy stored in the form of compressed air that enters the sealed motor chamber and exerts pressure against the vanes of a rotor and provides rotational motion to the central shaft. It converts the potential energy of the compressed air into the mechanical work, providing the necessary torque for the shaft and resulting in rotary motion for various industrial applications.

The demand for tools with variable torques and fastening capabilities is on an increase over the recent years. Whereas, the working of an air motor is dependent on the inlet pressure, which exhibits the linear output torque/speed relationship. However, by regulating the air supply, the output of an air motor can easily be modified. In addition, increase in investment toward superior industrial tools and systems and its ability to perform efficiently in hazardous conditions with low fuel consumption drive the growth of the sliding vane air motor market. However, rotary vane air motor has limited scope in heavy duty applications. Moreover, there is possibility of air leakage in these motors, which can hinder the market growth.

Top manufacturers/players:

Atlas Copco

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Deprag Schulz GmbH u. Co.

Ingersoll-Rand

BIBUS AG

FIAM

Desoutter Industrial Tools

Globe Airmotors

Sommer-Technik

Ferry Produits

Rotary Vane Air Motor Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

Rotary Vane Air Motor Market Segment by Types:

Tool

Industrial Equipment

Others

Rotary Vane Air Motor Market Segment by Applications:

Automotive

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Others

Detailed TOC of Global Rotary Vane Air Motor Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.4 Market Segment by Application

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Rotary Vane Air Motor Market Size

2.1.1 Global Rotary Vane Air Motor Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Rotary Vane Air Motor Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Rotary Vane Air Motor Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Rotary Vane Air Motor Sales by Regions 2014-2019

2.2.2 Global Rotary Vane Air Motor Revenue by Regions 2014-2019

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Rotary Vane Air Motor Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Rotary Vane Air Motor Sales by Manufacturers 2014-2019

3.1.2 Rotary Vane Air Motor Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2014-2019

3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Rotary Vane Air Motor Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Rotary Vane Air Motor Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.3 Global Rotary Vane Air Motor Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Rotary Vane Air Motor Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Key Manufacturers Rotary Vane Air Motor Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Rotary Vane Air Motor Market

3.6 Key Manufacturers Rotary Vane Air Motor Product Offered

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type

4.2 Global Rotary Vane Air Motor Sales Market Share by Type

4.3 Global Rotary Vane Air Motor Revenue Market Share by Type

4.4 Rotary Vane Air Motor Price by Type

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Rotary Vane Air Motor Sales by Application

Continued

