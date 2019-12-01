Rotary Vane Vacuum Pumps Market 2019 includes Players/Suppliers, Type, Product Category, Application and Specification

Global “Rotary Vane Vacuum Pumps Market” report contribute in analysing the growth factors in upcoming years. This report provides market overview which includes product category, applications, manufactures. This research report delivers region and country level analysis.

The Rotary Vane Vacuum Pumps Market Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis. The key stakeholders included in the reports are keyword distributors/traders/wholesalers, subcomponent manufacturers, industry association and downstream vendors

About of Rotary Vane Vacuum Pumps:

Rotary vane vacuum pumps are mechanical vacuum pumps that operate via rotary positive displacement. Pumping system consist of a housing, an eccentrically installed rotor, vanes that move radially, and an inlet and outlet. Larger pumps may have additional impeller vanes.

Rotary Vane Vacuum Pumps Market Manufactures:

Atlas Copco

Busch

Gardner Denver

Pfeiffer Vacuum

Tuthill

Becker Pumps

Agilent

Gast Manufacturing

ULVAC

Value Specializes

Dekker Vacuum Technologies

Osaka Vacuum

Hokaido Vacuum Technology

Wenling Tingwei Major Classification:

Single Stage Rotary Vane Vacuum Pumps

Two Stage Rotary Vane Vacuum Pumps Major Applications:

Semiconductor and Electronic Industry

Chemical Industry

Laboratory Research

Food Industry

Machinery Industry

The Market Report is geographically segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

2013 years ago, Busch is the worlds largest manufacturer of rotary vane vacuum pumps. After Atlas Copco acquired Edwards in 2014 and acquired Oerlikon Leybold vacuum business in 2015. Atlas Copco has become the worlds largest manufacturer of rotary vane vacuum pumps since 2014. The top four players of rotary vane vacuum pumps are Atlas Copco, Busch, Gardner Denver, Value Specializes, accounting for 44.40% of the total production in 2015.

Rotary vane vacuum pumps have a wide range of applications. Semiconductor and electronic industry is the largest customers of rotary vane vacuum pumps, and it also witnesses the largest growth among all end-users. Due to growing consumption of smart phones and tablets, the global semiconductor industry is showing double digit growth and consequently, driving the growth of rotary vane vacuum pumps market.

The worldwide market for Rotary Vane Vacuum Pumps is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.7% over the next five years, will reach 1240 million US$ in 2024, from 1060 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.