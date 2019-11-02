Rotary Vane Vacuum Pumps Market Research Study including Growth Factors, Size, Types and Application by Regions from 2019 to2024

About Rotary Vane Vacuum Pumps:

Rotary vane vacuum pumps are mechanical vacuum pumps that operate via rotary positive displacement. Pumping system consist of a housing, an eccentrically installed rotor, vanes that move radially, and an inlet and outlet. Larger pumps may have additional impeller vanes.

Rotary Vane Vacuum Pumps Market Key Players:

Atlas Copco

Busch

Gardner Denver

Pfeiffer Vacuum

Tuthill

Becker Pumps

Agilent

Gast Manufacturing

ULVAC

Value Specializes

Dekker Vacuum Technologies

Osaka Vacuum

Hokaido Vacuum Technology

Wenling Tingwei Rotary Vane Vacuum Pumps market is a growing market into the C1 sector at present years. The Rotary Vane Vacuum Pumps has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years. Rotary Vane Vacuum Pumps Market Types:

Single Stage Rotary Vane Vacuum Pumps

Two Stage Rotary Vane Vacuum Pumps Rotary Vane Vacuum Pumps Market Applications:

Semiconductor and Electronic Industry

Chemical Industry

Laboratory Research

Food Industry

Machinery Industry

Other Scope of the Report:

2013 years ago, Busch is the world’s largest manufacturer of rotary vane vacuum pumps. After Atlas Copco acquired Edwards in 2014 and acquired Oerlikon Leybold vacuum business in 2015. Atlas Copco has become the world’s largest manufacturer of rotary vane vacuum pumps since 2014. The top four players of rotary vane vacuum pumps are Atlas Copco, Busch, Gardner Denver, Value Specializes, accounting for 44.40% of the total production in 2015.

Rotary vane vacuum pumps have a wide range of applications. Semiconductor and electronic industry is the largest customers of rotary vane vacuum pumps, and it also witnesses the largest growth among all end-users. Due to growing consumption of smart phones and tablets, the global semiconductor industry is showing double digit growth and consequently, driving the growth of rotary vane vacuum pumps market.

The worldwide market for Rotary Vane Vacuum Pumps is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.7% over the next five years, will reach 1240 million US$ in 2024, from 1060 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.