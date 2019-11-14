Rotator Cuff Reinforcement Device Market 2019 Global Share, Size, Business Growth, Trend, Segmentation, Top Key Players Analysis Industry and Forecast to 2025

The research report gives an overview of “Rotator Cuff Reinforcement Device Market” by analysing various key segments of this Rotator Cuff Reinforcement Device market based on the trends, types and applications, and end-use industries. The report presents a detailed analysis of the parent market based on key players, sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers which will serve as a profitable guide for all the Rotator Cuff Reinforcement Device market competitors.

Regions covered in the Rotator Cuff Reinforcement Device Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Know About Rotator Cuff Reinforcement Device Market:

Tendon reinforcement devices have been used extensively to treat severe rotator cuff ruptures but are limited by the increasing trend of the arthroscopic technique used for shoulder repair, which makes it difficult to overlay the reinforcement mesh. The total rotator cuff reinforcement market consists of allograft, xenograft and alloplast reinforcement devices. Market growth will be sustained as the number of procedures involving rotator cuff repair continues to grow, of which a constant percentage will be more severe and require additional augmentation on top of suture anchoring, increasing the demand for reinforcement products. The growth is expected to increase over the next few years as more surgeons become capable of using the reinforcement devices in arthroscopic procedures.As demand increases for rotator cuff reinforcement devices as a result of the rising number of shoulder repair procedures performed on elderly patients, strong growth will continue to be observed in the market. The allograft segment was the largest of the three rotator cuff reinforcement device segments. Despite being more expensive, the exceptional performance and longstanding clinical history of allografts make them preferable to both xenograft and synthetic devices. The allograft segment saw more units sold at a higher ASP than the xenograft and alloplast segments.The global Rotator Cuff Reinforcement Device market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Rotator Cuff Reinforcement Device Market:

Arthrex

Smith and Nephew

MicroPort

Allosource

Artelon

Biomet

Conmed Linvatec

Integra LifeSciences

RTI Biologics

Stryker

Synthasome

Tissue Regenix

Tornier

Wright Medical

Rotator Cuff Reinforcement Device Market by Applications:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others Rotator Cuff Reinforcement Device Market by Types:

Allograft Reinforcement Devices

Xenograft Reinforcement Devices