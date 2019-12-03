Rotorcraft Engine Market Growth Rate 2019 | Global Analysis by Size, Share, Revenue, Top Key Players, and Forecast to 2025

Global “Rotorcraft Engine Market” report 2019 basically focuses on market size, share, revenue, industry growth rate, trends and forecast. Rotorcraft Engine market report provides basic overview of company profile, top key players, geography, gross-margin, and import/export data.

List of Top Key Players in the Global Rotorcraft Engine Market:

GE Aviation

Honeywell International

Pratt & Whitney

Rolls-Royce

Safran Helicopter Engines

About Rotorcraft Engine Market:

A rotorcraft is heavier than air aircraft and generates lift through high-speed rotation of the blades around a mast. Rotorcraft engines are air-breathing engines that use the power of the turbine to the shaft, which is attached to the blades for attaining flight.

Rising demand from Asia-Pacific region a major driver for the growth of the Rotorcraft Engine market.

In 2019, the market size of Rotorcraft Engine is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Rotorcraft Engine.

Global Rotorcraft Engine Market Report Segment by Types:

Multiple Rotor

Single Rotor

Global Rotorcraft Engine Market Report Segmented by Application:

Propeller Rotorcraft

Jet Rotorcraft

Geographical Segmentation:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Rotorcraft Engine in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

